Where to watch and stream The Mad Adventures of Rabbi Jacob online for free

Director: Grard Oury Release date: October 17, 1973 In this riot of frantic disguises and mistaken identities, Victor Pivert, a swaggering and bigoted French factory owner, finds himself held hostage by Slimane, an Arab rebel leader. The two disguise themselves as rabbis as they try to evade not only the assassins in Slimane’s country, but also the police, who believe that Pivert is a murderer. Pivert ends up impersonating Rabbi Jacob, a beloved figure who returns to France for his first visit after 30 years in the United States. Adding to the confusion, Pivert’s wife-dentist, who thinks her husband is leaving her for another woman, their daughter, who is about to get married, and a Parisian neighborhood full of people eager to celebrate the rabbi’s return Jacob. Netflix does not currently have The Mad Adventures of Rabbi Jacob in its online library at the time of writing. We don’t expect that to change anytime soon, but you never know! They’re not on Hulu either! But prices for this streaming service currently start at $6.99 per month, or $69.99 for the whole year. For the ad-free version, it’s $12.99 per month, $64.99 per month for Hulu + Live TV, or $70.99 for Hulu + Live TV without ads. Unfortunately, The Crazy Adventures of Rabbi Jacob is not streaming on Disney Plus. With Disney+, you can choose from a wide range of shows from Marvel, Star Wars, Disney+, Pixar, ESPN and National Geographic on the streaming platform for $7.99 per month or $79.99 per year. Sorry, The Mad Adventures of Rabbi Jacob is not available on HBO Max. There is a lot of content from HBO Max for $14.99 per month, such a subscription is ad-free and it gives you access to all titles in the HBO Max library. The streaming platform has announced an ad-supported version that costs a lot less at $9.99 per month. Unfortunately, The Mad Adventures of Rabbi Jacob is not available for free streaming on Amazon Prime Video. However, you can choose other shows and movies to watch from there as it has a wide variety of shows and movies that you can choose from for $14.99 per month. The Mad Adventures of Rabbi Jacob is not available to watch on Peacock at the time of writing. Peacock offers a subscription costing $4.99 per month or $49.99 per year for a premium account. Like their namesake, the streaming platform is free with open-air content, however, limited. The Mad Adventures of Rabbi Jacob is also not on Paramount Plus. Paramount Plus offers two subscription options: the basic version of the ad-supported Paramount + Essential service costs $4.99 per month and an ad-free premium plan for $9.99 per month. The Crazy Adventures of Rabbi Jacob is not on Apple TV+ at the moment, sorry! Meanwhile, you can watch top-rated shows like Ted Lasso on Apple TV with a subscription cost of $4.99 per month. No, The Mad Adventures of Rabbi Jacob is not currently available to stream on Rakuten TV.

