10 Tips for Staying Safe While Visiting the Alaskan Wilderness

Alaska is a beautiful US state with many wild and wild areas to explore. Visitors travel to Alaska for cruises and hikes in hopes of spotting incredible animal species that live there, walking on glaciers, or traversing epic landscapes. As a rugged and vast state, it’s important to know how to stay safe while exploring the beauty of Alaska’s wilderness.







ten Bring a first aid kit

One of the best ways to stay safe on any outdoor adventure is to be prepared. In the wild, this means anticipating what medical supplies you might need in an emergency. Even when traveling light, visitors to Alaska should carry a small first aid kit in their hiking backpack in case they need to bandage wounds on a trail. Compression bandages, assorted adhesive bandages, antiseptic wipes, aspirin, sterile gauze and packets of hydrocortisone ointment are some of the essentials. The The CDC also recommends regularly check and update the kit to ensure that the products are not expired.

9 Familiarize yourself with dangerous plants common to the region

Most adventures in Alaska involve some sort of hiking or overnight camping in the wilderness. The variety of flora and fauna in the area is part of its beauty, but for traveler safety it is a good idea to become familiar with all pest plants which are common to the region before leaving. This ensures that they are on the lookout for poisonous or harmful plants along trails or around campsites and can avoid contact with them.

8 Carry Bear Spray

It is estimated that there is 100,000 black bears in Alaska And about 31,000 grizzlies. There is a very real possibility that travelers exploring the Alaskan wilderness could encounter one of these creatures in their natural habitat. Not all bear encounters end in aggressive interaction, but carrying bear spray and knowing how to use it can help prevent an attack if hikers come face-to-face with a bear. Hikers should always keep bear spray in the outside pocket of their backpack to ensure it is accessible in an emergency.

seven Traveling with a group

Hiking solo is a rewarding experience, but the safest options for visiting the Alaskan wilderness are to stay in a group. According to the United States National Park Service, groups of three or more people are more likely to deter bears from engaging with humans and more readily alert animals to the presence of hikers. For travelers who don’t have family or friends interested in experiencing the Alaskan wilderness, joining a tour group is a fantastic alternative.

6 If you are lost, STOP

Sometimes losing the trail or sense of direction in the wilderness happens, even with a group. In this case, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game recommends using the STOP protocol. This means hikers need to sit down, think, organize their thoughts and plan their actions. When they realize they are lost, travelers can sit down and take a moment to calm their minds. Then they should take some time to think, drink a glass of water, and think of a solution. They can organize these thoughts to determine next steps. Planning their actions means proceeding thoughtfully, not reacting to the situation and using their basic survival training.

5 Make noise while hiking

A key aspect of safety in the Alaskan wilderness is to avoid spooking nearby bears. The best way to let wildlife know your location is to make a lot of noise while walking; it’s much easier when traveling in a group which naturally makes more noise than a solo hiker. A bear bell is an option for making noise on the trail, but better methods for alerting bears to your approach are to chant while hiking or periodically shout “Hey bear!” before tackling the bends in the trail. This allows the bears to get out of the way and not be startled by you when you turn a corner.





4 Leave your pets

Travelers who take their dogs with them on an Alaskan nature excursion should be aware of the risks of having Fido in grizzly bear country. A bear may perceive a dog as a threat and any barking or other defensive behavior by the dog may trigger an aggressive reaction from the bear. By leashing dogs while hiking or traveling in Alaska, pet owners make sure the dog walks with them, so they can’t run ahead and startle a grizzly and it is under control to limit unwanted behavior.

3 Dress for the weather

Knowing how to protect yourself in cold weather is important for safety in the Alaskan wilderness, especially farther north where temperatures remain cold year-round. Hikers should wear layers and dress according to expected conditions, checking the weather forecast before setting off on any hike or nature trip. Hikers should also know the difference between hypothermia, frostbite, and frostbite and the signs to look for to indicate the presence of each condition.





2 Do not feed wildlife

Avoid feeding wildlife of any kind in Alaska, both for the safety of the animals and for the safety of other humans in the area. If wild animals learn to take food from humans, they can become dependent on them, compromising their natural ability to hunt and feed. Animals that become too comfortable around humans can also be seen as aggressive, putting them in danger. Feeding wild animals can cause behavioral changes that can cause them to harm humans or damage property.

1 Stay away from wild animals with young children

Mother grizzly bears with calves or a moose with calves may become more aggressive towards humans when their calves are in close proximity. Hikers or travelers who encounter a wild animal with their offspring should be extra careful, giving the female a wide berth and plenty of space, so that she does not feel threatened. Never approach its offspring and never try to get too close to take pictures.