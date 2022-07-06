A local Australian legend will set a surfing world record for a good cause





Cronulla-based surfer Blakey Johnston plans to break the world record for the longest surf session. The current record is held by South African surfer Josh Elsin who surfed thirty hours and eleven minutes (time in which he caught 455 waves). Johnston plans to surf for 40 straight hours and catch 500 waves. It may sound crazy, but there is a method. Former WQS professional surfer, and now surf coach/business owner at Cronulla Surfing Academy, Blakey Johnston is about to break the Guinness World Record for longest surf session. He does this to raise awareness about mental health. “I have (mental health) battles. I’m not kind to myself. I do these things to prove to myself that I’m worthy,” Johnston told the surf news site. beach grit. Johnston is also a great runner, and before he decided to try to break this record, he was going to run six hundred miles to Queensland (with the same goal: to raise awareness about mental health). RELATED: How to Put Your Brain on Airplane Mode, According to a Meditation Guru Johnston thought, since he can run for forty hours, h We can beat this surf record (say beach grit: This way I can surf with people I like and make a difference). Mental health awareness is important to Johnston. Johnston’s father committed suicide, and while Johnston was overdoing it for Quicksilver, one of the company’s employees died after a battle with depression. Johnston reportedly plans to break the record at a location in Cronulla called The Alley, where companies like Red Bull are willing to sponsor him, providing things like lights, water security; judges (people might be able to donate to the cause and surf with it, we imagine). “You don’t have to be a superstar to live a full life. You just have to put in the effort. You have to go after that,” he said beach grit. Read more

