Letters: Toss politicians | California Secession

Don’t throw away Little League; get rid of politicians

Closing the Eastridge Little League ground is a lead ball. July 17, Eastridge Little Leaguewill no longer be. For 50 years, underserved children in the community have played ball here. Now, Santa Clara County supervisors want to kick those kids out for a lead problem at the airport that a county report says doesn’t exist. And mayoral candidate Cindy Chavez remains convinced that closing the fields is still the right decision; she is convinced that lead, a heavy metal, fell everywhere except at the airport.

It’s not the kids who should be kicked out of the stadium. It’s Cindy Chavez and the other politicians who need to be kicked out of this game. They’re not looking for community; they are looking for developers.

Michael McDonaldSunnyvale

As the nation regresses, the state should think about the way out

I couldn’t agree more with Joe Mathews (“California must prepare to secede from the nation», Page A6, July 1). The United States no longer works for Californians. It was a great idea for a rural nation in the 18th century, but it has nothing to do with the challenges we face in the 21st century. As a progressive, I’m so sick of calls to fund this or that (excellent, well-meaning) person to save the red or purple states from themselves when we could be spending money on an amendment of “faultless” secession.

Republicans must be salivating at the idea of ​​a House of Representatives without California’s majority blue delegation. The degree to which we are underrepresented in the Senate is shameful: we have 1/85th of a senator for every “Wyoman”.

Seth Neumanmountain view

Firearms Court Ruling Sets Us Back

Re. “US Supreme Court expands gun law», Page A1, June 24:

In the 1993 western “Tombstone”, Sam Elliot, playing Virgil Earp, is seen taping a new town gun ordinance to a post. As an angry mob gathers, he proclaims, “Nobody says you can’t own a gun. Nobody says you can’t carry a gun. You just can’t carry a gun around town.

I am always amazed at how often the lessons of history are forgotten or ignored. If the Tombstone cowboys had complied, the most famous Western shootout at the OK Corral would never have happened.

I don’t think we really want to go back to the Wild West of the 1880s.

Barry HenningThe big ones

Plenty of evidence exists to support Christianity

I was deeply saddened by Mathew Clark’s recent letter attacking religion as “unscientific, irrational, unproven”; “Churches are fertile ground for extreme ideologies”; and “there is no evidence of God or the afterlife.” (“Religion has too much of a hold on life in the United States», Page A6, June 30)

I try to live a Christian life and try to be as caring and caring as possible. I know that no book has been so critically examined as the Bible. It lists names, dates, events, rulers and kingdoms, all easily verifiable. There are more written eyewitness accounts of Jesus than of George Washington. Unlike superstition, faith has evidence.

Churches have unquestionably been the leaders in ministering to the poor and needy throughout our history. As for the proof of God, I would start with the very fact of existence.

The proof, ultimately, is that which convinces you. The overwhelming evidence I find more than convinces me of the truth of Christianity despite the many failures of people like me.

Norm SmithCity of Daly

We need more tools than a gas tax exemption

Re. “Biden seeks federal gas tax exemption», Page A1, June 23:

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, about $1 of the fuel price hike is the result of higher refinery profit margins.

Indeed, the dismantling of the refinery in 2020 has reduced the capacity of About 5%.

As people returned to work this year, refinery utilization picked up above 90%creating a situation where fuel consumption is forced to match supply due to the high price.

This has two important consequences:

Reducing the gas tax will increase profits for refiners rather than lower gas prices, as consumption must be limited to match supply.

If Americans can reduce their fuel consumption by about 5% for reasons other than unaffordability, we can reduce refinery margins and reduce the cost of gasoline by $1.

The combination of a tire inflation campaign, electric vehicles and new efficient vehicles, bicycles and e-bikes, carpooling, the standardization of remote working and better use of public transport can achieve this.

david priestPalo Alto