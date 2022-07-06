Fashion
How Australia turned a hellish build-up into a famous win after injuries to Quade Cooper, Tom Banks and Allan Alaalatoa; Red card from Darcy Swain
Five minutes before James OConnor left the Duxton Hotel in Perth for a pre-match promotional event on Saturday afternoon, he lent Quade Cooper his metal studded boots.
There were two hours and 15 minutes until the first test between Australia and England kicked off.
As a non-playing member of the Wallabies squad, having missed out on selection, OConnor was dressed in his attire, referred to as number one. Chinos, dress shirt, Wallabies blazer, beige dress shoes. He left early for the Optus Stadium, along with the other players who had missed, to press the flesh with the fans and the corporate types, leaving Matchday 23 to focus on the task ahead.
A week earlier, OConnor had been dirty to learn he had been passed over for the match squad, but had quickly put his personal disappointment behind him to prepare for a big week of practice. On Saturday afternoon, noting comments about the slippery surface at Optus Stadium during the second State of Origin clash six days prior, he decided Cooper could do with the extra metal cleats. Being the same size, he gave them to Cooper as he walked to a waiting car.
It was a whim of the moment call one of the few last Saturday meaning when the proverbial started to hit the fan on the pitch that night the Wallabies were able to regroup and achieve a memorable victory in the test.
I was actually playing games with the kids passing by, signing autographs, etc., OConnor told the Herald. Then I went up to [corporate] boxes for an hour to do some Q&A and once we were done I was literally walking back to my seat and as I walked across the court, [team manager Chris Webb] caught my eye and told me you better tie it up mate, looks like Quadeys popped a joint.
Things go wrong in Test rugby. Teams have to adapt. On the way to the 1999 World Cup semi-final at Twickenham, Wallabies great Tim Horan lay in the back of the team bus, listless after a violent stomach attack. His illness was kept secret from all but a handful of players. He ate a banana on the way to the stadium and then put on a man of the match performance to help seal a place in the final.
Six years later in Perth, uncapped center Adam Ashley-Cooper was called from the stands at Subiaco Oval, drinking a beer en route, to run for his Test debut in place of Elton Flatley, who s went off with blurred vision 10 minutes before kick-off.
What sets Saturday’s drama apart is that it was all captured and broadcast live by Stan Sport’s cameras. The moment Cooper knew he was cooked; the look on Noah Lolesios’ face as he took the field as the Aussies left five-eighths, on 10 minutes’ notice; OConnors puzzled as he clutched his bent number ones in the sheds, grateful for those long cleats, and a moment of quiet consolation between Cooper and Sonny Bill Williams as play began on the field. Sometimes uncomfortably intimate, the access gave viewers at home a front row seat to the agony and ecstasy of the Wallabies’ miraculous 30-28 victory.
It’s always good to play against England, they’re a tough team and to be able to play at home, Cooper said 35 minutes before the start of the game. It is also a beautiful stadium.
Cooper, a cool client, had agreed to be a microphone for an interview during the warm-up on the pitch:
There were no signs of injury at this stage as Cooper continued to kick the ball in and host Nick McArdle, on the pitch with Horan, threw to commentator and analyst Morgan Turinui.
Seven minutes later, Cooper is seen sitting in the distance receiving medical attention while, in the foreground, sideline eyes Williams and Andrew Mehrtens dissect New Zealand’s previous Test against Ireland at Eden Park.
Five minutes later, 22 minutes before the end, viewers see Cooper snuggling up with coach Dave Rennie, team doctor Sharron Flahive and physical therapist Keiran Cleary. Cooper appears to swear. A shiver runs down the backs of attentive fans.
McArdle notes the vision but there are still two minutes to go before confirming what viewers already suspect. Quade Cooper is out, Noah Lolesio will start at 10 for the Wallabies tonight, he says.
Disaster is unfolding. Lolesio, a 10 Test playmaker at 22, played six minutes in Test rugby after two lackluster starts in the No 10 shirt against New Zealand last year. Despite having a good season with the Brumbies, he made a dubious field goal attempt in the Super Rugby semi-final. On Thursday last week, he was the surprise bench pick over the versatile and icy OConnor.
Few spectators believe the Wallabies have a chance against Eddie Joness England at this stage. Australia came to Perth without trashing prop Taniela Tupou, which was bad enough. Now their next best Coopers weapon, the partnership with inside center Samu Kerevi, is scratched.
But the show must go on.
I was quite shocked when Rens [Rennie] tapped me on the shoulder and told me I was getting started. It was unfortunate for Quade, it would have been a tough decision for him, Lolesio said on Sunday.
Team Leader Webb, meanwhile, makes the call for OConnor. Commentator Greg Clark has just interviewed him in the corporate suites and the Queenslander is about to find his place.
Webb grabs him and he flips the heel in the locker room, swapping those for the national tape and, presumably, getting his boots back from Cooper. Of course, every player, even those who wear chinos for the night, puts their mouth guard in their bag.
This moment is captured on camera in the Wallabies locker room. Still holding his hastily folded chinos and shirt, OConnor receives well wishes from teammates Lolesio and Jordan Petaia, as Cooper takes a seat behind him, inconsolable.
In my head I knew the plan, I trained myself to stay calm in the chaos, so enjoy the moment, what an opportunity, OConnor revealed.
Then a moment of quiet brutality, 15 minutes before kick-off. Webb strides in and clinch the No. 10 jersey behind Coopers’ head, handing it to Lolesio. Winger Marika Koroibete chats with Cooper, trying to soften the blow.
Rugby is a team sport. From an early age, players are taught that the team comes first. Cooper makes his way, dignified and self-sufficient. This moment is not about him. Williams notes on-air that Five-Eights first thought of helping Lolesio.
Cooper leaves as the Wallabies put on their jerseys, laying the warm-up shirts in a pile in the middle of the locker room. A minute later, the camera focuses on OConnor, stretching and sharing a look at the odds with Reds teammate Harry Wilson.
The cameras are banned for the next few minutes as the players make their final adjustments and gather for one last team chat. Outside, Wallabies fans fidget in their seats, a few gold Bobby hats sporting a cheeky wink at the tourists.
England captain Courtney Lawes leads her team and Michael Hooper follows with the Australian squad. Lolesio is captured having his big moment.
To be honest, I felt a lot more relaxed before I was told I was going to start, he said at the time. So I think that actually helped, to be honest. I just grabbed him by the horns and tried to do my best for the team.
England kick off and the game is on. Cooper will slip out of the collective consciousness but not before broadcast cameras give us one last glimpse of the player left behind.
Donning his tracksuit, resting in the quiet of an empty room, Cooper rises to greet Williams, a trusted friend. It’s a poignant end to the pre-game drama, but a prelude to the 100+ minutes of madness to come.
Australian full-back Tom Banks will break his arm, prop Allan Alaalatoa will leave the field with a concussion and Darcy Swain will be sent off for foul play, all before half-time.
Somehow, the Wallabies find a way to rise to the occasion, giving up their way to a famous win.
He snapped an eight-game losing streak against England and sent Australia to Brisbane with a chance to end the series with one game to spare.
Cooper is waiting for scans on the troublesome calf muscle, his streak potentially over before it begins. At some point, he will find solace in the ecosystem of a functioning team, in which his example helped Lolesio produce his most assured test performance, and OConnors’ maturity and metal studs enabled the show to continue.
