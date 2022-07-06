Why are perfumes so expensive?

Expensive perfumes have a great scent of top notes, heart notes & base notes. To achieve this goal, fragrances are blended using various rare ingredients, which all add to the scent’s cost. A few rarest, sought-after quality ingredients and essential oils are utilized in luxury perfumes. These ingredients are consisti8ng of a wide range of flowers or animal parts.

In this article, I’ll let you know; why good fragrances are expensive?

Let’s explore all those things that make a perfume very costly.

Jasmine:

Jasmine is one of the reasons that make perfume so expensive. It is a rare ingredient, and perfume makers require a lot of jasmines to make fragrances from it. This process takes around 240,000 Jasmine flowers to generate one ounce of essential oil.

Also, One of the significant reasons Jasmine flowers are very costly is that they don’t grow significantly in many climates. It’s not like other flowers, which need a lot of sunlight & warmth; Jasmine needs colder climates.

Jasmine requires a less temperature to initiate its bloom. It even demands shaded areas rather than direct sunlight. This shows that only some places can grow them well, but it’s not common in most locations.

While there are multiple species of Jasmine flowers, the ones that fragrance makers tend to employ are the hardier species. Jasmines offer more robust aromas that can be good for your mental health.

Bulgarian Rose:

Bulgarian Roses are another special ingredient that makes the fragrance more costly. If your perfume has this ingredient, you likely paid a lot of money for it. It’s expensive because the Bulgarian Rose comes from an individual location in Bulgaria. This place is known as the Valley of Roses; the valley south of the Balkan Mountains has a great history of ensuring rose oil to empires.

Its complete and mind-blowing history can be traced back to Ancient Persia. The oil from the valley of roses had a reputation for being one of, if not the finest. The Industrial Revolution upgraded production with the invention of an innovative distillation process, but the supply of Bulgarian Roses was permanently restricted.

Oud:

Oud is also a costly and rare ingredient used in perfumes. Although Oud has a famous following in the Middle East, Asia &India, it was only recently that Western fragrance makers found its incredible scent. Oud ensures a woody scent texture that is wholly innovative unto itself.

It’s very famous because it’s too costly and only comes from one place. Oud can get from the Agar tree. This tree is tropical & has just 15 species associated with it.

Oud is native to India, and it has since grown in various parts of Southeast Asia as well. It isn’t only the fact that Oud comes from these trees that make it costly, but instead that it comes from an excellent procedure within the tree.

Conclusion:

Fragrances are very costly because of rare ingredients; the cost of manufacturing and marketing the perfume makes it more expensive. Perfume makers have to establish themselves as luxury perfume makers, and a few brands also come with a higher price tag. We have a solution for you if you want to buy a luxury perfume but don’t have the budget.