tz stars

Of: Lisa Klugmayer

Divide

Finally new music from Beatrice Egli: In order to present her new single “Volles risk”, the pop singer jumps fully clothed into the pool with a flat stomach. Your fans are of course looking forward to the new single and the funny video. (Photomontage) Screenshot TikTok/beatrice_egli_official

Finally new music from Beatrice Egli: In order to present her new single “Volles risk”, the pop singer jumps fully clothed into the pool with a flat stomach. Your fans are of course looking forward to the new single and the funny video.

Pfffikon, Switzerland — Beatrice Egli has her hands full right now: the pop singer is back on tour, she’s hosted her own hit show, and a documentary about her recently aired. Now, the next big news: your next single will be released on July 8th. To announce “Full Risk”, Beatrice Egli (life and career of the successful star) came up with something very special.

‘Full Risk’: Beatrice Egli announces new single with belly banging in the pool

A banal and boring announcement video? Anyone can do it. Beatrice Egli shows once again that she has a sense of humor. In the clip, Beatrice Egli dances exuberantly in a white hippie dress by the pool. In the background, fans hear the first notes of their new single “Volles risque”.

The pop singer stretches her hands in the air, turns around, seems to completely feel the music. So far, so unspectacular. Then Beatrice Egli (the most successful German pop singer of all time), fully dressed, jumps into the pool with a flat stomach. When she reappears, she must be laughing her heart out.

Bare belly, colorful, daring: the most beautiful looks of Beatrice Egli in pictures See the photo gallery

‘Friendly and on the ground’: Fans celebrate Beatrice Egli for humorous single announcement

Her fans are excited about the new single and the little stunt insert. “I expected everything, but not in the end,” wrote an amused fan under the TikTok video. “Such a nice woman,” enthuses another internet user. “Sooooo great woman, really friendly and down to earth, doesn’t happen often anymore,” is a third comment.

Beatrice Egli announces her new single with a belly slap in the pool. Her fans are thrilled with the video, as these comments show. Screenshot TikTok/beatrice_egli_official

Is “Full Risk” celebrating its premiere with Florian Silbereisen? Beatrice Egli is on the guest list for the big “Schlagerstrandparty 2022” on July 9. Andy Borg, Andreas Gabalier and Jrgen Drews will also ensure a good atmosphere in Gelsenkirchen. Sources used: TikTok / beatrice_egli_official