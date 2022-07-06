I’m a professional gardener how often you should water tomatoes and the best time of day to do it





INCORRECT watering of your tomato plants can lead to reduced fruit production and stunted growth. That said, you might want to know how often and when to quench your thirst for those juicy harvests. 2 There is a particular time of day when you should water your tomato plants. Credit: Getty 2 The soil should not be flooded with water when you water your tomato plants Credit: Getty The garden shared the time of day you should bless your tomatoes with water and how often you should do it When you water your tomatoes, you’ll want your soil to be moist but not flooded. To stimulate root growth, the soil should be moist at least six to eight inches below ground. As for how often you should water your tomatoes, once a day is ideal. The best time of day to water your tomatoes is at dawn. This way the plants have enough time to absorb water and start photosynthesis. And if water fell on the leaves, stem, or fruit, it would dry up before the sun had a chance to come out and scorch the tomato plant with those droplets. If you’re looking for more tomato planting tips, Chris Bonnett, founder of GardeningExpress, has shared an inexpensive household item that will make tomato plants produce more fruit and be pest resistant. He saidExpress.co.uk: First, when you have your tomato plants, try placing them in small pots before planting them in larger containers or in the ground. Bring them about 15 cm [about 6 inches] tall, so by this stage they will probably have six or eight leaves. Then remove the bottom half of the leaves from the plants. “When you plant it, plant it deep because that stalk you cover with compost will then explode with more roots and that means more food for the plant which can increase your yields. He also mentioned a common household item that can help your tomato plants grow. Bonnett mentioned some studies, which have yet to be verified, but show that aspirin can potentially help boost the growth of tomato plants. The drug can also help plants become resistant to diseases and pests.

