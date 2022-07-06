Two men jailed for shooting outside Red Cow nightclub

Two men were sentenced to six years in prison for possessing a firearm, resulting in four shots being fired from a car.

Dublin Circuit Criminal Court heard that on April 28, 2019, at Buzz nightclub at the Red Cow complex, there was a disagreement between Patrick Price (27) of Shancastle Close, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 and a group of people .

Garda Detective Darragh Kenny told John P Gallagher BL, prosecuting, that on the night in question Price could be seen chatting with a group of people. CCTV footage showed that a disagreement between Price and the group had taken place. Price was then removed from the nightclub.

The court heard that while he was being fired, the bouncer heard Price tell the group, I don’t care about your family; I will shoot you all.

Threat to the bouncer

Price then threatened the bouncer saying, I’ll be back next week and I’ll shoot you. As he said this, he waved his hand as if shouting a shotgun, the court heard.

Price was joined outside by Clive Bass (29) of Shancastle Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin 22. The pair got into an Audi A3 hatchback and left the area. About thirty minutes later, a car like the one the men had left returned to the scene, but the license plates had been removed from the car.

The court heard that the Price group had been involved in the disagreement with was outside the nightclub and gathered around a car. The Audi A3 pulled up next to them and four shots were fired from the back seat of the car.

A man who was thirty meters away and had no connection with the misunderstanding had a hemorrhage in the head after being hit by a projectile. In addition, the smoking area of ​​the premises suffered minor structural damage, the court heard.

Look for

The following day, Garda arrived at Bass’ home and a search was carried out. All of the clothes Bass had worn the previous night were seized and tested. Gunshot residue was found on the clothing.

During the search of the Price house, the car keys of the Audi A3 were found. The Audi A3 was registered at the Mother Awards. The car was also searched and license plates, a shotgun holster and bullet residue were all found in the car.

The court heard that the two men had been arrested but made no admissions during the interview. Price has three prior convictions, but had none at the time of this offense. Bass has 41 prior convictions, including convictions for theft, criminal damage and selling or supplying drugs.

Court heard the pair pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm at Buzz nightclub on April 28, 2018.

Addiction

Dominick McGinn, SC, defending, told the court that his client, Price, felt remorse for his actions and pleaded guilty. He said no bullet residue was found on his clothes and at the time he was addicted to cocaine and alcohol, which he is now tackling.

Karl Monahan, BL, defending, told the court that his client, Bass, had mental health and depression issues and had substance abuse issues. At the time of the incident, Bass was not in his right mind as his mother was very ill and he had just received a call that evening to say that she had deteriorated.

Judge Martin Nolan pointed out that there had been an argument the night in question, and these two men left the scene and returned after obtaining a shotgun. As a result, shots were fired to scare a group of people.

Judge Nolan said the accused was not simply carrying a gun; they went to get a gun with the intention of terrifying and intimidating the third party. As a result, Judge Nolan sentenced both men to six years in prison.