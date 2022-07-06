Partnership between Truckstop.com and Trax aims to facilitate broker/shipper-carrier relationships





Monday, July 4, 2022 Trucking News and Briefs: Truckstop.com partners with Trax Technologies Transportation Spend Management (TSM) company Trax Technologies and Truckstop.com recently announced a partnership to help carriers, shippers and brokers work smarter together. The companies said the partnership will reduce carrier onboarding time for shippers and provide the opportunity to improve pricing and payment data, providing visibility into fare management and selection, on-time payment shipper and carrier and financial and data flow information. Truckstop.com ensures compliance and technology integration by lane, carrier and region, while Trax keeps carriers and shippers informed with end-to-end visibility and next-generation transportation expense management technology and service solutions. Encouraging customers to become a shipper of choice, Trax provides visibility to shippers auditing and paying for carrier services, while Truckstop.com provides licensed carriers with transparency on how much they receive for each load. Together, companies seek to tackle supply chain challenges from opposite ends of the problem to meet in the middle, resulting in better shipper-carrier relationships and stronger business practices. [Related:No Turning Back: New era for direct freight] Loves opens new store in Arkansas Loves Travel Stops opened a new location in Clarksville, Arkansas last week, adding 114 truck parking spaces to the area. The store is located on I-40 and is the 16th love in the state. In addition to parking, the location also offers a Bojangles restaurant (opening July 11), nine diesel bays, eight showers, a Speedco and more. Bridgestone Announces Bandag Price Increase In response to current market dynamics, Bridgestone has announced that it will increase prices by up to 15% on all Bandag Tread, cushions and certain ancillary items. The change takes effect on August 1 in the United States and Canada. Members of Bridgestone’s sales teams are contacting customers to provide more detailed information about the changes. Pilot teams up with Buffalo Outdoors on new women’s clothing line Pilot Flying J has partnered with Buffalo Outdoors on an exclusive line of work and casual wear designed for every guest – available at over 200 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across North America. New to the collection is an exclusive line of women’s clothing, available at select stores, which features travel-ready garments including tie-dye bucket hats, joggers and sweater sets, tank tops, tees, and more. graphic shirts and more. We looked at current clothing trends and what our guests would like to see in our clothes, said Theresa Rosas, general merchandise manager for Pilot Company. Our goal is to provide functionality and comfort, and we’ve worked with Buffalo Outdoors to curate these items specifically for our customers in the latest styles for this season. Buffalo Outdoors’ latest release of men’s and women’s apparel for Pilot Flying J gives travelers and professional drivers more options for high-quality, fashionable products on the go. Pilot Flying J and Buffalo Outdoors plan to continue exploring new seasonal styles and expand this clothing line to other travel hubs later this year with the release of a fall and winter collection.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.overdriveonline.com/business/article/15293846/truckstopcom-trax-partnership-looks-to-ease-brokershippercarrier-relationships The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos