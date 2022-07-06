TESTEX and other Swiss companies are committed to the 2030 goals





The Swiss textile sector has launched the Sustainable Textiles Switzerland (STS 2030) program to achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The program has officially launched its implementation phase and aims to make a significant contribution to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the Swiss textile and clothing sector. TESTEX is one of the Swiss companies that is committed to the 2030 goals. The actors undertake to implement specific measures and to measure them annually. With STS 2030, Switzerland is taking on a pioneering role. The program unites the strengths of the Swiss textile and clothing sector by bringing together players throughout the value chain. The companies, institutions and organizations involved have set themselves common objectives: (1) a massive reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in the textile sector, (2) the promotion of fair wages and decent work throughout of the value chain, (3) the promotion of innovative business models towards a circular economy, and (4) transparency to ensure that sustainable purchasing decisions can be made. The Swiss textile sector has launched a program to achieve the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The Sustainable Textiles Switzerland (STS 2030) program has officially launched its implementation phase. The program aims to make a significant contribution to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals in the Swiss textile and clothing sector. Based on a roadmap, companies, institutions and organizations that commit to achieving the goals will implement and monitor specific measures from year to year. One aspect of the program is that the range of products and services offered by companies and organizations will be aligned with sustainability goals. On the other hand, a proactive information policy will promote more sustainable consumption, purchase and use of textiles, according to a press release. The STS 2030 program was initiated by the three associations Swiss Textiles, Swiss Fair Trade and amfori. It is supported by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) and the Federal Office for the Environment (FOEN), which are working to promote the program within the framework of the steering group. So far, the following retail players have signed up for the program: Transa Backpacking AG, Coop, PKZ Burger-Kehl & Co, Migros, Rrrevolve and glore Schweiz GmbH; textile production: E. Schellenberg Textildruck AG, Bächi Cord AG, Weseta Textil AG as well as the brands CALIDA, Mammut Sports Group AG, Balsiger Textil AG (with Lavie and Journey Living), the Holy Fashion Group (with JOOP!, Windsor and Strellson), Collectif mon Amour, le Costume Bleu and the textile service provider Testex. With the city of Zurich as a committed stakeholder, an important early pioneer in the public sector, as a buyer of textiles for public procurement, is also committed to achieving the STS 2030 goals. What unites the actors involved is the program’s partnership approach and the possibility of obtaining a significant leverage effect together. The actors also undertake to assume their social and environmental responsibility and to contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals. Coop, for example, explained its reason for engaging as follows: “It is a partnership-driven approach to advancing pressing sustainability issues along textile value chains with collaborative solutions.” Transa explained its commitment as follows: “Starting from a self-image, we want to take responsibility and contribute to the achievement of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. STS 2030 helps us join forces with allies on the towards a more sustainable economy. Fibre2Fashion (RR) Press Office

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fibre2fashion.com/news/sustainability-news/testex-other-swiss-companies-commit-to-2030-goals-281714-newsdetails.htm The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos