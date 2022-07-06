Breitling brings back the Chrono watch to slow motion





Photo credit: Franz J. Venzin Chronograph watches are stopwatches by another name. Press a button on the side and a hand whistles around the dial to time anything from Formula 1 laps to cooking an egg. A more honest reason for the lasting appeal of chronographs might be the fiddle factor letting the hand spin for a few seconds and then resetting it is oddly satisfying. Why? Who can say? Chronographs are usually found in the fields of aviation or racing. Nautical chronographs exist, but they are somewhat strange. Trying to time seconds underwater using a pusher operated with thick rubber gloves isn’t ideal. Reading the chrono hand in murky and choppy conditions 200m down may be impossible. This is why diver’s watches tend to come with thick, branded rotating bezels. A better way to check how much oxygen you have left in the tank. Photo credit: franz j. venzin In 1965, with Jacques Cousteau fever at its height, Breitling launched the SuperOcean 2005 reference. A member of its diver’s watch family and technically a chronograph, it removed the second hand, added a high-contrast dial ring and large luminescent sticks. In place of the traditional chrono hand was a large luminous central hand that took an entire hour to make a full rotation of the dial. It also featured a tiny circular aperture at 6 o’clock that changed color when the sweep hand operated. This SuperOcean became known as the Slow Moving Chronograph or Slow Chrono and has been a truly rare find on the aftermarket ever since. Now the stopwatch hand that moves 60 times slower than normal is back. As you’d expect, Breitling has gone to town on options. There are three different case metals (steel, steel-gold and bronze), four sizes (36mm, 42mm, 44mm and 46mm), two strap options (rubber and three-row metal) and a choice of colors of dial. It features the up-to-date Caliber 17 movement you’ll find in its other SuperOceans and is water resistant to 300m. The bezel is unidirectional on all models except the 46mm, where it is bidirectional and comes with a lock. This point at 6 o’clock is now referenced on the second hand. The story continues The new collection is promoted by the Breitlings surfer team, which includes Kelly Slater, but in keeping with the brand’s desire not to be limited to the traditional watch categories of land, sea and air, it note that she would also be suitable for swimming, surfing or going to the beach bar. Most diver’s watches have some similarity in appearance, but Slow Motion has always stood out from the crowd, says CEO Georges Kern. We were so pleased to introduce our modern take on this classic, the all new SuperOcean. From 3,650. breitling.com You might also like

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://uk.style.yahoo.com/breitling-brings-back-slow-motion-112900966.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos