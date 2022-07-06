What are the Chasing Cameron stars up to now?

The Netflix reality show Chasing Cameron gave fans a chance to see the backstage mayhem of touring with the boys from MAGCON. MAGCON stands for “Meet and Greet Convention”. Between 2013 and 2017, fans could catch concerts and meetups featuring their favorite boys from Vine and other social media platforms.







Cameron Dallas, Aaron Carpenter, Nash Grier, Jack & Jack, Matthew Espinosa, Carter Reynolds and Shawn Mendes (yes, this Shawn Mendes) were all members of the original group MAGCON. Thousands of fans would pay between $30 and $150 just for the chance to take a picture with these boys. In 2016, the Netflix show, In pursuit of Cameron, provided viewers with an intimate glimpse into the lives of these boys and their rise to fame during the early era of social media influence. Although the show only had one season, the stars of Chasing Cameron continued to be successful in social media, fashion and music.

9 Cameron Dallas

In recent years, Cameron Dallas has put his career back on track after being arrested for assault in 2018. He has since undergone treatment for drug addiction. In 2020, he played the role of Aaron Samuels in the mean girls Broadway musical. He has also continued to work in fashion as he currently works with Italian luxury fashion brand Fendi.

8 Aaron Charpentier

Since the end of Chasing Cameron, Aaron Carpenter continued his musical career. He signed with Capitol Records in 2019 and released a few singles, including “Bite”, “You”, and “Proud”. He is still friends with Cameron Dallas, and he is currently dating Connar Franklin model. He and his girlfriend are also part of Selena Gomez’s famous group of friends.

seven Taylor Penknife

Taylor “Where Are My Per Diems” Caniff’s ever-controversial career and social media comments have been plagued by allegations of transphobia. Yet, like Cameron and Aaron, he also went beyond social media. He was able to get into the NFT and cryptocurrency industry. The 26-year-old Indiana native works with NFT Marketplace and Creator Marketplace.





6 willie-jones

Willie Jones continued to release music that fuses country and hip-pop genres. In 2021, he released his first album, Currently, with The Penthouse/EMPIRE. This album included his single “American Dream”, which was featured on the CMT and BET networks. Amazon Music named him 2022 Artist to Watch.

5 Trey Schaefer

Trey Schaefer used to shoot with MAGCON, and he continued to pursue music. In 2018, he released an EP titled Loves Finesse. He has also released numerous singles, including “Patience”, “Home”, “Be Something” and “Face It”. He announced on his Instagram that he will be releasing a new song titled “Somewhere” on June 29. This announcement was met with supportive comments from Kacey Musgraves, Kalin White and enthusiastic fans.

4 Bart Bordelon

Bart Bordelon founded MAGCON in 2013. He managed the MAGCON tours and its stars. He was responsible for assembling Aaron Carpenter, Camron Dallas, Shawn Mendes, Nash Grier and other social media stars to form MAGCON. He was featured extensively on the show and he continues to be active on social media with photos of himself and former MACGON boys, as well as his family.

3 saw dallas

Sierra Dallas is the older sister of Cameron Dallas. On the Chasing Cameron, Cameron revealed his close relationship with his mother and sister. Sierra is also very present on social networks. Since the show ended, she got married to Brent Mallozzi. They have a daughter named Capri and a son named Callum. Sierra is currently pregnant with their third child.





2 Blake Gray

Blake Gray has certainly grown since appearing on Chasing Cameron. His presence has continued to grow on social networks. The 21-year-old has gone big on TikTok, and he’s now dating TikToker and activist Amelie Zilber. He also starred in Hrvy and Loren Gray’s music video for “Personal,” and he’s currently working with Ralph Lauren.

1 Are the MAGCON Boys still friends?

In the entertainment industry, it often seems difficult to maintain genuine friendships and relationships for a long period of time. That doesn’t seem to be the case for a lot of MAGCON boys. Aaron Carpenter and Cameron Dallas still post pictures together. All the boys still seem to follow each other on Instagram, proving that they knew how to build a real family off camera. Their natural chemistry is probably what made them successful on social media in the first place.

