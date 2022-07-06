Fuveau Tomato Night, August 20, 2022, Fuveau.

Tomato Night
2022-08-20 18:00:00 18:00:00 – 2022-08-20 22:00:00 22:00:00
For this first edition, the Fuveau tourist office has invited local producers and artisans with seasonal vegetables, and everything to accommodate and accompany the tomato.

Entertainment for young and old.

A gazpacho contest with an internationally renowned jury 🙂

A dress code for the occasion: red!

Surprises.

Catering available on site.

A local producers’ market where the tomato will be the queen of the evening!

Good-natured atmosphere to end the holidays and prepare for the start of the school year…

[email protected] +33 4 42 50 49 77

