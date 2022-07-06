North India may see better cotton yarn purchases after July 10





Depressed sentiments were seen in cotton yarn prices in northern India today after falling prices in southern India last week. While the market remained stable in Ludhiana, prices fell in Delhi due to moderating buying. However, traders expect better buying after July 10 as manufacturing activity is expected to improve for both domestic and export markets. Cotton yarn prices stabilized in Ludhiana as buyers remained static. Most varieties of cotton yarn were sold at historical prices. A trader based in Ludhiana said Fibre2Fashion"There was hope for better buying in the first week of July, but the yarn market may have to wait longer. Cotton prices have reached an attractive level after recent declines. This will encourage buyers s 'they get better signals from the downstream industry.In Ludhiana, 30 thread combed cotton yarn was selling for ₹400-405 per kg (including GST), according to Fibre2Fashion's market analysis tool, TexPro. 20 and 25 point worsted yarns were traded at ₹390-395 per kg and ₹395-400 per kg respectively. 30 thread carded yarn was quoted at ₹340-345 per kg. On the other hand, the Delhi market noted weak prices as the demand was very low. Trade sources said buyers were reluctant to buy new products as sentiment remained bearish after the southern market tumbled over the past week. However, there was hope for better buying after July 10 as manufacturing activity was expected to improve for both domestic and export markets. In Delhi, cotton yarn prices fell by ₹5 per kg for most titles and varieties. 30 point worsted was traded at ₹380-390 per kg (plus GST), 40 point worsted at ₹420-430 per kg, 30 point carded at ₹345-355 per kg and 40 point carded at ₹385-395 ₹ per kg. The recycled yarn market in Panipat also recorded weaker sentiments but prices remained stable. A local trader, Preetam Singh Sachdeva, said Fibre2Fashion, "Yarn sellers and millers will have to wait longer. There was no sign of improving demand for manufactured goods for export. The market has not yet received any purchase requests for manufacturing export orders. Panipat-based exporters secured a few orders at trade fairs held in Germany last month. The price of 20s recycled PC yarn (colorful – high quality) has decreased by ₹5 per kg. The price of recycled polyester fiber (PET bottle fiber) decreased from ₹4 to 94 per kg. But the price of the comber remained steady at ₹115 per kg. In Panipat market, 10s recycled yarn (white) was trading at ₹95-100 per kg (excluding GST), 10s recycled yarn (colored – high quality) at ₹130-135 per kg, 10s recycled yarn (colored – low quality) at ₹95-105 per kg and 20s high quality recycled PC yarn (colored) at ₹135-140 per kg. 10s optical yarn was trading at ₹120-125 per kg in the market. Meanwhile, cotton prices weakened in northern India amid weak demand. Arrival and trade were also thin. According to traders, cotton was sold at ₹9,200-9,500 per 37.2 kg maund in Punjab, ₹8,300-8,700 per maund in Haryana and ₹9,200-9,700 per maund in the Upper Rajasthan. Traders said the supply has been further reduced this late in the season. The new cotton crop was reported to be in good condition and is expected to arrive in the second week of September in Haryana and parts of Rajasthan due to early plantings. Fibre2Fashion (KUL) News Desk

