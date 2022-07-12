Dierks Bentley’s Desert Son, an Arizona-style clothing brand in review





While some musical artists are promoting a new style of lumberjack-chic (see Justin Timberlakes’ latest album and the ill-fated Super Bowl outfit), country star Dierks Bentley is taking a drier approach. Recently, he launched a clothing line with the menswear brand Flag and anthem. It’s called desert sonand it draws inspiration from both the Arizona desert and his forthcoming album, The mountainwhich is due out later this year. Of course, Bentley isn’t the first musical artist to dabble in fashion, but he’s one of the few to attempt to define Arizona’s style and take credit for it. After all, he grew up in the Valley, and as the owner and namesake of Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row, he knows Arizona nightlife fashion well. So what’s Arizona’s style, according to the Phoenix-born country star? Well, it’s an assortment of eagle, arrow, cactus and American flag emblems splattered on distressed denim and vintage tees. Closely bordering Lucky Brand territory, the clothing line speaks to the college fraternity brother who cites double stepping as his favorite activity in his Tinder bio. The selection of tees, raglans, hoodies and hats, as well as a handful of women’s t-shirts, are reasonably priced for a celebrity clothing line. For as little as $26.50 you can buy a vintage wash t-shirt that screams I attend Country Thunder every other year. Available for purchase at physical Buckle, Von Maur, and Dillards stores, as well as online through the Flag and Anthem website, Desert Son will provide the perfect outfit for the casual, flip-flops and jeans type. However, if the Lot of Leavin Left to Do singer thinks Desert Son defines Arizona’s style, then he’s got plenty of Project track remaining episodes to watch. There’s nothing particularly exciting about the line. And the best part of the countryside photos in the collection is the Arizona landscape. If Desert Son is any indication of where we were heading in the music or fashion industry, then we were headed for a drought.

