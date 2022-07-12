Dior celebrates the launch of a new fragrance for men with an evening full of influencers at AlUla





DUBAI: Italian-Moroccan model Malika El-Maslouhi has starred in French jewelry brand Messika’s latest campaign, focusing on the brand’s new Egypt-inspired offering. The new Akh-Ba-Ka set, designed by Valrie Messika and inspired by ancient Egypt, is part of the brand’s new jewelry collection, Beyond the Light. In the campaign images, El-Maslouhi shows off a white gold necklace with 15 diamonds totaling 71 carats. This set is composed of a pair of asymmetrical earrings and a convertible ring that can be worn in three different ways. I am proud to unveil the first opus of my new high jewelry collection, Beyond the Light. An ode to the fascinating and mysterious ancient Egypt. I imagined it as a magical odyssey evoking passion, daring and excellence, Messika said on Instagram. Special to my heart, Akh-Ba-Ka, (the) masterpiece of the collection, has a constellation of 15 exceptional diamonds cut from the same rough stone of 110 carats. A big thank you to my brother @ilanmessika for giving me the opportunity to work this exceptional stone, added the creator in reference to Ilan Messika. This isn’t the first time the jewelry brand has paid homage to the Middle East. In April, Messika launched its first-ever Ramadan campaign titled Lailat Messika in collaboration with six well-known creatives from the region. The Lailat Messika campaign was filmed by award-winning Emirati director Abdulla Al-Kaabi and Tunisian photographer Moez Achour. The campaign video featured Saudi actress Mila Al-Zahrani, Emirati singer Almas, Bahraini journalist Nada Al-Shaibani, Saudi leader Sama Jaad, Qatari artist Alftoon Al-Janahi and Kuwaiti actress Eman Al-Hussaini, who are all sitting around a table having fun. company during the sahoor while decked out in Messika jewelry in the clip. As for El-Maslouhi, the model is no stranger to the limelight. As well as walking the catwalks of legendary fashion houses that most models can only dream of, her portfolio includes Dior, Chanel, Valentino and Jacquemus, among others, the fashion star has also appeared in international campaigns for Off -White, Calvin Klein and Lanvin. As well as being a catwalk staple, El-Maslouhi has several magazines under her belt, including Vogue, Russia British Vogue and Dazed Magazine.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/1972866/lifestyle The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos