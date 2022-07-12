What “coastal grandma” tells us about how TikTok is driving fast fashion





TikTok’s monthly hit of trending news fuels an increase in new aestheticincluding e-girl, clean girl, Y2K, fairy-core, alt, mall goth, cottage-core, coco girl, dark academia and coastal grandma in the past year alone. Why is this important: The fast fashion industry thrives on such rapid change, creating more and more cheap, substandard clothing that will end up in landfills as new trends wipe out old ones. According to a Marketing Graphics Survey of Gen Zers, 39% were directly influenced to buy a product after seeing it on TikTok.

And clothing production continues to grow annually by 2.7%, while 25% of clothing remains unsold and less than 1% is recycled into new clothing, according to the 2021 report. Fashion State Report. Nil Sani, 19 years old lifestyle and fashion YouTuber, told Axios that she feels compelled to keep up with fashion trends. Apps like TikTok and Pinterest promote consumerism and fast fashion, she says. “Influencers trick their audience into thinking they have to buy specific items to get their look,” Sani explains. “If you don’t have that shirt, those socks, that mirror, that room decor, then you won’t embody that aesthetic.” Enlarge: “Coastal Grandmother” is the latest aesthetic trend. The term was coined by TikTok user Lex Nicoleta in March 2022. With a white linen shirt, cashmere sweater tied around the neck, khaki capris and pearls, you too can live the coastal grandma life of your dreams.

Coastal grandmothers exude sophistication, think Diane Keaton in “Somethings Gotta Give” as they enjoy leisurely walks on the beach or morning yoga in neutral tones and timeless jewelry. This particular trend has a few advantages. Sustainability: “ [Coastal grandmother] focuses on classic, easily layered pieces that can be found in thrift stores or even in a mother’s, aunt’s or grandmother’s closet,” says Chelsea Davignon, senior strategist at the agency. of Fashion Snoops trend forecasts.

[Coastal grandmother] focuses on classic, easily layered pieces that can be found in thrift stores or even in a mother’s, aunt’s or grandmother’s closet,” says Chelsea Davignon, senior strategist at the agency. of Fashion Snoops trend forecasts. Inclusion: Jennifer Ebelhar, personal stylist, TikTok user and grandmother, told Axios that this trend is remarkable because it celebrates women over 50. It’s funny, because when do you see older women, especially grandmothers, as aspirations? What to watch: Many young people are resisting the siren song of fast fashion by embracing second-hand options. Sani says she shops at thrift stores or on second-hand apps like Depop and Vinted.

“Try to shop sustainably as much as you can,” she says. Every time a new trend pops up, you don’t have to buy a whole new wardrobe, but rather build on what you already have.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.axios.com/2022/07/12/tiktok-trends-fast-fashion-coastal-grandmother-gen-z-influencers The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos