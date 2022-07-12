From troubled tour dress to polka dots

As patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), Kate Middleton has worn a number of match outfits to watch the Wimbledon Championships every year.

In 2022, Kate attended three days of the prestigious tournament, once with Prince William, once alone, and a final appearance made with William and his eldest son, Prince George, who made his first public visit to the famous Court central.

On each of her visits, Kate’s appearance was widely commented on and praised by the fashion press, but what exactly was she wearing? Newsweek has the answer.

Men’s singles quarter-finals, July 5

For his first Wimbledon appearance of 2022, Kate attended the men’s singles quarter-final matches to see Novak Djokovic beat Jannik Sinner, then British prospect Cameron Norrie beat Belgian opponent David Goffin.

She was accompanied at games by Prince William and the pair moved from center court where Djokovic played to the smaller No 1 court where Norrie played.

For the occasion, Kate wore a light blue polka dot midi dress from a designer who has become one of her favorites recently, Alessandra Rich.

The pleated polka dot dress featured three-quarter sleeves, a high neck with an asymmetrical button closure and a covered waistband.

Kate wore the dress with a ribbon bow in the AELTC colors that she has done with her Wimbledon outfits since becoming godmother in 2017.

With her outfit, Kate paired a small white leather handbag from British luxury leather goods maker, Mulberry, and a pair of white high-heeled pumps also from Alessandra Rich.

Ladies’ singles finals, July 9

For her second Wimbledon appearance, this time without Prince William, Kate was the center of attention in a bright yellow midi dress which was last worn during a controversial royal tour.

The dress, a custom variation of a named model Brigitte by the Roksanda label, debuted on the Cambridges’ much-criticized Caribbean tour in March. Kate wore the dress when she arrived in Jamaica, where a number of public relations mistakes occurred, including ill-chosen photo opportunities which, compounded by major protests linked to the royal family’s historic ties to the slavery, did not receive favorable media coverage.

Kate didn’t seem to have any close associations between the dress and her Jamaican visit, although the color was a notable nod to that of the Jamaican flag, and against the green backdrop of Wimbledon’s center court it was clearly visible throughout. throughout the match between Elena Rybakina and Ons Jabeur.

The Duchess wore her Roksanda dress with a pair of white leather Gianvito Rossi high heel pumps and Bvlgari sunglasses. When the royal box was in the sun, Kate also accessorized her look with a wide-brimmed star hat with a contrasting black band.

Men’s singles finals, July 10

The men’s singles final signals the grand final of the Wimbledon Championships and a royal presence at the match has been a feature for many decades.

For the 2022 men’s final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios, Kate was accompanied by Prince William and, for the first time during the championships, Prince George, who will celebrate his ninth birthday on July 22.

Both William and George attended wearing suits with traditional ties in accordance with the dress code of the Royal Lodge. For the match, Kate selected another design by Alessandra Rich and another polka dot design.

The dark navy design from the brand’s ready-to-wear line is reminiscent of the 1980s and features a peplum detail at the waist and a wide collar with a silk tie in the same polka dot fabric.

With this dress, the Duchess opted for the same Alessandra Rich slingback heels that were worn on her first visit to Wimbledon in 2022 and teamed them with blue sapphire and diamond jewelry that she has worn on several occasions. occasions this year, which complimented the sapphire and diamond engagement ring that had belonged to Princess Diana.

After Djokovic won the championship, he bowed to Kate as she presented him with the famous Wimbledon trophy. Later, at a post-match reception, Djokovic was introduced to Prince George whom he let hold the trophy. At this, Prince William was recorded joking with his son: “Don’t let him down!”