Menswear brand Aquila appoints The One Center as brand agency

The One Centre, the brand and innovation agency, has been appointed by Australian footwear brand Aquila as their brand agency.

The announcement:

Aquila was founded in 1958 in Melbourne, Australia’s fashion capital, by Italian dress shoe manufacturer Tony Longo. Today, Aquila is Australia’s leading men’s fashion footwear brand and retail destination. Its fusion of Italian design and contemporary Australian styling has created a lifestyle range for every occasion, from work to the weekend and everything in between. It now has 40 retail stores across Australia and a growing online presence.

This appointment gives The One Center responsibility for all brand strategy and positioning across Aquila and its sub-brands AQ by Aquila and Aquila DOro, in addition to all brand communications. The One Center is responsible for introducing the brand to new audiences in new markets to drive growth.

The One Center will work with Aquila to refresh the brand and establish essential brand foundations to articulate and express the brand’s purpose, vision and style. The One Center will also create and execute a high profile integrated brand campaign to relaunch the brand in spring 2022.

Kiara Pecenko, Head of Marketing at Aquila, said: “Aquila has built a strong foundation over the past 60 years, but as fashion is an ever-changing industry, we are ready to enter our next phase as a brand. . We are thrilled to partner with the amazing team at The One Centers to modernize our brand positioning and expression and look forward to debuting early next season.

John Ford, Founder and CEO of The One Centre, said: “Aquila is an iconic Australian brand with a strong heritage in Australia’s fashion capital, Melbourne. Aquila have ambitions to grow across Australia as well as online and internationally, and we are excited to help them create and execute a brand strategy and campaign platform to help achieve this vision.