A new exhibition will change the way you look at African fashion | Nyt

LONDON The influence of Africa and its fashion scene has redefined the geography of the fashion industry in recent years, breaking down barriers with its vitality and reinvention of what creativity can be.

A continent whose fashion has often been imitated, but largely under-recognized by the West, has long been in the spotlight. Magazine editors and stylists like Edward Enninful and Ibrahim Kamara helped spur its celebration, along with critically acclaimed explorations of the African diaspora by designers like Grace Wales Bonner and the late Virgil Abloh. The emergence of a new generation of local designers like Thebe Magugu, Mowalola Ogunlesi and Kenneth Ize has also played a key role.

Last week, at a time when many museums with colonial legacies are reassessing representation in their Eurocentric collections, London’s Victoria and Albert Museum opened a dynamic exhibition showcasing African fashion and textiles, the first in its 170-year history. story.

The exhibition, Africa Fashion, doesn’t try to study the fashion of the 54 countries that make up the world’s second largest continent, home to 1.3 billion people. Instead, it reflects on what unites an eclectic group of contemporary African pioneers for whom fashion has proven both a defining art form and a lens through which to explore ideas about the myriads of cultures and the complex history of the continents.

There is no singular African aesthetic, nor is African fashion a monoculture that can be defined, said Christine Checinska, the first curator of the African Fashion and African Diaspora Museums. Instead, the show focuses on the philosophy of Pan-Africanism embraced by many designers and artists on the continent.

This parade is a kind of understated and elegant activism because it is a boundless celebration of fashion in Africa, Checinska said. It focuses on abundance, not lack.

Spread over two floors, the exhibition begins with a historical overview of Africa’s years of independence and liberation, from the late 1950s to 1994, and the cultural renaissance spurred by social and political reorganization across the continent. The show explores the power of fabric and its role in shaping national identity, especially in strategic political acts, such as when Kwame Nkrumah, the Prime Minister of Ghana, eschewed a suit for kente fabric to announce independence. of his country from British rule in 1957.

The exhibition also highlights the importance of photographers like Sanl Sory from Burkina Faso, who captured the youth quake movement of the 1960s, and whose work is displayed alongside a section devoted to family portraits and personal films that reflect the fashion trends of the day. Other works on display include clothes from 20th-century designers who bridged cultures to put contemporary African fashion on the map, but whose names remained largely unknown outside the continent.

One of them is Shade Thomas-Fahm, often described as Nigeria’s first modern designer. A former nurse in 1950s London, she created cosmopolitan reinterpretations of fabrics and shapes worn by the big and good in Lagos in the 1970s. Lurex. Chris Seydou, another designer on the show, made a name for himself in the 1980s using African textiles like bglanfini, a handmade Malian cotton fabric traditionally dyed with fermented mud, for trends made-to-measure western styles such as bell bottoms, motorcycle jackets and miniskirts.

A mezzanine gallery houses a collection of works by a new generation of African designers. The clothes are shown on specially created mannequins with various black skin tones, hair styles that include bantu knots and box braids and a face inspired by Adhel Bol, a South Sudanese model.

All of the designers, who were selected by the museum’s curators, external experts and a group of young people from the African diaspora, were involved in the exhibition process, the museum said.

Now more than ever, African designers are taking charge of their own narrative and telling people authentic stories, not imagined utopias, said Thebe Magugu, a native of South Africa and winner of the prestigious LVMH award in 2019. his Alchemy 2021 collection, which explored the changing face of African spirituality, features an impression of a traditional healer’s divination tools, including coins, goat fists and a police whistle.

I feel like there are so many facets of what we’ve been through as a continent that people don’t really understand, Magugu said.

The desire to use fashion as a vehicle for change is what unites many designers and photographers across Africa, who are rethinking what a more equitable fashion industry might look like. Consider Amine Bendriouich’s questioning of binary identities, with her red linen djellaba crossed with a trench coat; the reshaping of gender norms by Nao Serati, who used pink lurex for unisex flares, a jacket and a bucket hat; and the elegant, sculptural minimalism of pieces from brands like Moshions and Lukhanyo Mdingi that employ long-standing material traditions while overturning the stereotype that African fashion should always be loud and patterned.

At the heart of many brands is a timely focus on sustainability.

African creatives have almost been left out of discussions about the future of fashion, and I think it’s time for the global North to watch and learn from industry leaders and designers on the continent, Checinska said. They finish the clothes using local artisans and carry on local traditions. It’s a slow and enduring fad through and through.

As a result of the exhibition, the Victoria and Albert Museum acquired over 70 pieces for its permanent collections. But the broader power of Africa Fashion perhaps in the way it leaves visitors eager to learn more about the dazzling pan-African scene and invest more in its future.

This is such an important milestone for us because it cements our place in history, said Aisha Ayensu, the founder of Christie Brown, a Ghanaian womenswear brand. It puts us in front of the right people. This creates awareness for the brand and piques the curiosity of people around the world to not only search for African brands, but also to patronize them.