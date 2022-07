Kate Middleton’s Cinderella dress from her royal tour FINALLY hits shelves

12 July 2022 – 08:37 BST



Laura Sutcliffe

The Duchess of Cambridge has had an elegant year so far. From its highest level Wimbledon outfits last weekto the magical monochrome dress she wore to the premiere of Superior gunit has never been so chic. READ: Kate Middleton’s tribute to Princess Diana at Wimbledon – did you realize it? But it must be said that one of the highlights of 2022 has to be her royal Caribbean tour during which Prince William’s wife wore so many stunning looks, from The Vampire’s Wife to Roksanda. Loading player… WATCH: Kate Middleton’s best outfits of the past ten years One of the dresses that literally took our breath away was the green taffeta ball gown style number she wore to attend a dinner party hosted by the Governor General of Jamaica. The dress was totally princess by one of her favorite designers who she turns to for a big event – Jenny Packham. MORE: 19 times Kate Middleton wowed with her iconic Wimbledon outfits The royal looked straight out of the pages of a fairy tale book in the sparkling emerald green dress, which featured a stunning off-the-shoulder tulle trim and a generous layer of sequins. Kate in her stunning Jenny Packham dress Like many of the designer dresses Kate wears, she’s lucky to get a preview before they hit the shelves and only now is this number available to buy. Kate’s dress: Jenny Packham off-the-shoulder tulle dress, £3,777, wacky BUY NOW It costs a whopping £3,777. Even though the price is quite high, it sells out really fast, so if you want to treat yourself, we suggest you act fast! Have the look! Tiered Pleated Mesh Mini Dress, £111.20, Coast BUY NOW The other time Kate memorably wore a stunning dress Jenny Packham was last year at the world premiere of no time to die. Kate joined her husband, Prince William, as well as Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall. Kate’s golden dress by the designer will go down in red carpet history. READ: Kate Middleton’s most famous dresses: Rent them cheaper than you think The embellished dress hugged her toned figure perfectly and featured a gorgeous cape that draped her arms. Many fans said she looked like a Bond girl herself and it was a truly iconic ensemble. We couldn’t agree more! The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.

