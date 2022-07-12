Fashion
11 best Amazon Prime Day deals for men: Up to 70% off fashion, grooming, tech and more
Karen Silas
Amazon Prime Day is here on July 12 and 13, 2022! Shop the best deals for men: fashion, grooming, gardening, fragrances, watches and technology. BOSS, Samsung, Samsonite and more
Amazon Prime Day 2022 is FINALLY here! And while we’re obsessed with bargains on everything from beauty buys at garden must-haves (and let’s not forget those blink-and-you-miss-them lightning deals)we certainly don’t forget the guys!
There are fantastic deals for men, from fashion and grooming to tech – and we’re making shopping easier for you by finding the BEST deals to buy today with savings of up to 70% off!
What are the best men’s product deals?
We’ve picked our favorites from these amazing Amazon deals – so check out our edit AND the other amazing deals on Amazon.
Remember, Prime Day is only for customers with a Prime membership. You will therefore have to register to have access to the offers. If you don’t have a Prime membership, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial, which can be canceled anytime after that. After the free trial ends, it’s £7.99 per month.
SIGN UP FOR A FREE 30 DAY AMAZON PRIME TRIAL
Are you ready? It’s time to check out our list of the most irresistible bargains for him…
Shop the best Amazon Prime Day deals for men
BOSS by Hugo Boss Men’s T-Shirt Pack of 2, , Amazon
BUY NOW
Chivas Regal Scotch Whiskey Blending Kit Gift Set, was £29.95, now £16.99, Amazon
BUY NOW
Puma running shoes were £45.95 now £24.05, Amazon
BUY NOW
Samsung Galaxy Buds wireless headphones, were £179 now £69.99, Amazon
BUY NOW
Philips Sonicare Advanced Whitening Electric Toothbrushwas £249.99 now £89.99, Amazon
BUY NOW
Armani Exchange Men’s Analog Quartz Wrist Watchwas £249 NOW £239.99, Amazon
BUY NOW
Diesel Only The Brave, Eau de Toilette Spray for Men, 50ml,wat £51.50 NOW £25.75, Amazon
BUY NOW
SAMSONITE S’Cure DLX Spinner 55was £249 NOW £159.36, Amazon
BUY NOW
SweetLF 3D Wet/Dry Electric Shaver, has been £59.99 now £38.53, Amazon
BUY NOW
Back and neck massager with heat, was £49.97 now £34.98, Amazon
BUY NOW
Puma sports bag, £20.55, Amazon
BUY NOW
The HELLO! is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature articles that our editors like and approve of. HELLO! may receive a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQs.
Sources
2/ https://www.hellomagazine.com/shopping/20220712144778/prime-day-sale-best-amazon-deals-for-men/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
