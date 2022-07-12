Sustainable fashion invites itself into travel: the new Portuguese factorism

How to start a white cotton t-shirt THIS.



Not so long ago, it would have seemed crazy enough to incorporate visits to cheese makers and farms into our travels, or even to visit the winery that produces our favorite bottles. Now, of course, everything has changed. It seems useful, even important, to see where our food comes from.

What if we used this approach for other things we consume, like clothes?

Portuguese slow fashion brand THIS. decided it was a question worth asking. This week they are hosting their first factotourism event with tours and guided tours of several of their factories in the manufacturing hub of northern Portugal. The idea for the former is to follow the journey of a white cotton t-shirt from thread to fashion staple, beginning with the weaving of the fabric and ending with the sewing of the label.

Some of their fans apparently agreed, as when they announced it on their social media, they received hundreds of requests, some from as far away as Singapore. (The first trip is capped at 20 people and sold out, but there will be more.)

OITS. is a menswear brand that was founded five years ago by three young Portuguese entrepreneurs who were put off by fast fashion and wanted to change their customers’ relationship with their wardrobes. I’ve always had a soft spot for clothes, says her partner Pedro Palha, who worked in Mexico for one of those unsustainable startups that burns through all of its funding before it can turn a profit before returning to Portugal and launching the Mark.

A color library in one of ISTO’s factories. THIS.



Then he came across Everlane, an American fashion brand that was radical in its approach to ethical production and radical transparency, such as disclosing price breakdowns long before anyone else did the same. No one had heard of Everlane in Portugal, he recalls. And so he saw an opportunity. As soon as he met another Portuguese Everlane fan, he had his first business partner and ISTO. has been started.

The name, conveniently, is the Portuguese word for it. but also an acronym for independent thought, superb quality, transparent and organic materials. (The latter can be extended to include natural fibers and recycled materials.) It was also important for them to grow organically, without outside investors, and to grow slowly and strategically only as their profits allowed. .

Although Palha says he marvels at Everlane’s transparency, ISTO’s independent thinking also includes the abolition of seasonal collections, a rejection of the consumer culture that grew out of fast fashion, and the slow introduction of new pieces into the collection. . Everything is a casual basic that should be part of a man’s wardrobe for years, and not replaced every time a new trend comes along. (Their independent thinking also extends to spelling, which is why I use so much punctuation in the middle of a sentence.)

They also introduced an on-demand approach, where they can test new color options and reduce waste. Items like the popular work jacket are not made with colored fabric but garment dyed at the end, only after orders have been placed.

seamstresses at work THIS.



The superb sort of speaks for itself. Palha and its partners take a close look at their factories and visit them often. He notes that many of their suppliers are family businesses where workers are treated with respect and where the younger generation is beginning to have a greater stake in the business. These owner leads are often aligned with ISTO’s sustainable and ethical values.

Transparency is arguably the main pillar, and the one for which the brand is best known. Each price tag includes a full item cost breakdown, from buttons and zippers to labor and logistics. In addition, the company publishes a detailed report every year detailing its operational costs, including rent for its three stores in Lisbon, salaries, marketing and taxes. With all that in mind, the prices seem more than fair, especially for high-quality basics that stand the test of time.

Factourism is the next logical step, says Palha, who mentions in passing that he dreams of a glass house obviously using shades for privacy as a future extension of the brand. We want to demonstrate that everything we say is true, he says, that it’s really done [sustainably] in Portugal.

To be informed of the next factourism day, register on isto.pt/pages/factourism-day.