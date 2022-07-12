18 best Amazon Prime shoe deals during Prime Day 2022: Adidas, Teva, New Balance, and more





Good news for travelers Amazon Prime Day is here and that means big savings on essential luggage, outdoor gear, tech accessories, clothing and of course shoes. Prime Day is the perfect time to shop for new summer and fall shoes, whether you’re looking for comfortable running sneakers or a pair of sandals to pack on your next weekend getaway. As a reminder, Amazon Prime Day Deals will be live today and tomorrow, July 13, so don’t delay if you find a pair you like. To make sure you don’t miss any of the best sale of shoeswe’ve rounded up our picks for the pairs you need to get your hands (er, feet) on below. Athletic shoes A pair of comfortable athletic sneakers is the ultimate travel shoe. For lightweight running sneakers, we’re looking at sales from brands like Adidas, Under Armour, and New Balance. The shoes below are all versatile, breathable and easy to store. Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Women’s Running Shoe Women’s FuelCore Trainers New Balance Under Armor Charged Assert 9, men’s running shoe Casual Shoes Amazon Prime Day deals have plenty of everyday footwear, whether you’re looking for slip-ons, shoes to wear to the office, or a must-have runner for day trips. It’s the type of shoe you can wear just about anywhere; throw them in your suitcase to match any outfit you decide. Preilia ALDO sneakers for men New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Casual Comfort Crosstrainer Bayliss men’s trainers Lacoste Women’s SeaVees Baja Slip-On Sneakers Under Armor Women’s Slide Sandals Summer weather means it’s the season for open-toed shoes, but finding a good pair of sandals can be quite the feat. Sandals like these Teva and Fitory picks are easy to put on and offer just the right amount of support without feeling heavy to wear or bulky to pack. Women’s Casual Sport Sandal Teva Women’s Monika Sandal The Drop Women’s braided mules Trish Lucia Formal shoes If you’re going to a wedding this summer or shopping for fancy holiday dinners, these heeled sandals from Aldo and Steve Madden are for you. Both come in neutral tones and have a block heel to add just the right amount of height without hurting your feet after a few hours on the dance floor. Aldo Adreran Women’s Heeled Sandal Steve Madden women’s heeled sandal Boots Prime Day is a great time to save on footwear you’ll need soon enough, like fall booties or sturdy hiking boots. Amazon has deals on classic, durable boots you’ll keep for years to come. Columbia Newton Ridge Women’s Hiking Shoe Columbia Men’s Newton Ridge Boot Aldo Aurella women’s ankle boot

