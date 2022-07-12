Fashion
25 Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion and apparel deals
It’s time to refresh your wardrobe and treat yourself to beautiful pieces. Amazon has become a fashion hub for finding cute handbags, trendy accessories, and even designer pieces. For just two days, your favorite fashion items are on big sale, so get your credit cards ready, it’s time to get shopping.
25 Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion and clothing deals
Amazon Prime Day deals on clothing
Floerns Tie Front Long Sleeve Rib Knit Crop Top, $18.89 (originally $26.99)
Levi’s Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $18.93 (originally $69.50)
PrettyGarden Floral Sundress, $40.99 (originally $45.99)
Imysty Summer Mini Dress, $26.98 (originally $32.88)
Nic + Zoe Wonderstretch Pants, $101.20 (originally $128)
Amazon Prime Day Designer Deals
Rebecca Taylor Sleeveless Emma Dress, $141.99 (originally $450)
Paige Calvina Silky Crepe Long Sleeve Top, $91.60 (originally $189)
Joie Rafi Sandal, $95.86 (originally $178)
Oscar de la Renta Double Hoop Earrings, $175 (originally $250)
Aquazzura Violette Mule 95, $325 (originally $650)
Amazon Prime Day shoe deals
The Drop Monika H-Band Flat Slide Sandal, $24.90 (originally $29.90)
UGG Cozette slipper, $60.30 (originally $89.95)
Dream Pairs Chunky Double Strap Open Toe Sandals, $34.29 (originally $56.99)
Mieekoo Square Woven Open Toe Mule Stiletto High Heel Sandals, $19.98 (originally $24.98)
CL by Chinese Laundry Abrie ankle boot, $42.55 (originally $69.99)
Amazon Prime Day Accessory Deals
Ray-Ban Rb3025 Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $149.83 (originally $213)
Frienda Straw Tote Bag, $25.99 (originally $28.99)
JW PEI Gabbi Ruched Hobo Handbag, $63.99 (originally $79.99)
Sun Pineapple and Stars Straw Fedora Beach Hat, $29.95 (originally $40)
Anne Klein wristwatch and bracelet set, $49.99 (originally $150)
Amazon Prime Day Basics Deals
Adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Running Shoe, $52.49, (originally $70)
Core 10 All Day Comfort Side Pocket High-Waisted Capri Yoga Legging, $18.30 (originally $26.80)
SweatRocks Summer Sleeveless Hooded Tank Top, $16.99 (originally $20.99)
Amazon Essentials Slim Fit Tank Top, $10.40 (originally $14.90)
Amazon Essentials Light-Support Seamless Strappy Sports Bra, $14.30 (originally $20.80)
