This new sustainable clothing online store is based in DC





Jeanne Shewmaker Birnbaum wears the best-selling dress from her Apothea collection.

Since growing up in Fairfax, Jeanne Shewmaker Birnbaum—wife of DC United captain Steven Birnbaum—knew she wanted to be fashionable. “When I was younger, I cut out pictures of models in runway shows to create my own line,” she says. In New York after college, she took a fashion design class at Parsons in the evenings – “it was so far from my cheap apartment on the Upper East Side, but it was so worth it”, says – her – then when she returned to DC she took sewing and design classes at Marymount in Arlington. She worked as a merchandiser at Abercrombie & Fitch then J. Crew, stylist then merchandiser at Intermix and Michael Kors, then spent three years at DC Tuckernuck. Most recently, she was e-commerce director for bag brand Annapolis Hobo. (Also somewhere in there: a co-owner of a yogurt franchise in Fairfax called Yogurtini, where, according to her LinkedIn profile, she handled marketing.) “To be honest, starting a brand has always eaten at me, but as my career progressed, I put my personal aspirations on the back burner,” she says. “I loved learning and growing in the industry, so it never felt like the right time.” Left to right: Casa Raki “Siena” crop top ($120) and “Carmen” skirt ($285); Casa Raki ‘Nicola’ Top ($205) and ‘Emilia’ Shorts ($165); Knititude ‘Kari’ Cable Sweater Vest ($88); ‘Celine’ Shewmaker Skirt ($220) Then, when her daughter was born in 2019, she says she started thinking about her personal goals — and the closet full of fast fashion she had that she didn’t like — and realized that there would never be a perfect time to “go”. Thinking about what she was missing at the market, she noticed that the clothes she did love were well-made classics: “a beautiful woolen overcoat, a cashmere sweater, a perfectly tailored button-up shirt. She wanted more “functional pieces” that could be worn to run errands and then dressed up at night. And: She wanted all clothing to be made responsibly and sustainably. So she decided to start a business that offered all of that. Her first step, she says, was a deep dive into how the industry was becoming more sustainable and brands leading the way. Left to right: Casa Raki “Olga” dress ($315); Knotty Ones ‘Delčia’ sweater $175 and ‘Pieva’ shorts $115; Frame Striped V-Neck Puff Sleeve Shirt ($298) & Etica ‘Tyler Vintage Straight Crop’ Denim ($178) In May, she launched Apothea, an online store featuring items from over a dozen brands, including a namesake “Shewmaker” line whose best-selling “Coco” dress ($285) is named after his daughter, Colette, all sustainably made and chosen for their “edgy, yet timeless” design. “Easy, but sophisticated.” (In fact, the categories featured on the website include “easy outfits” and the basics.“) The palette is mostly neutral: black, beige, cream and blue. A few scratches. Lots of flowy dresses, button down shirts, sweaters and two piece sets. “I test each brand — in a messy house with two toddlers, ha — before buying it for the site,” says Birnbaum, who welcomed a second child, son Brooks, in 2020. Birnbaum calls the prices are “mid-market” — dresses, for example, range from $168 to $409. Although the company itself is still small – each order comes with a handwritten note from Birnbaum herself – the collection is large and growing, including dresses, jeans and accessories. “Each item is handpicked and meant to serve a purpose in your wardrobe.” Editor, Washington Weddings Amy directs Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining the Washingtonian in March 2016, she was editor-in-chief of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor-in-chief of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

