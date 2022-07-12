13 Best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Fashion Deals





Photo-Illustration: by The Cut; Pictures: Retailers Prime Day said: It's time to restock all your essentials. During the two-day event, not only will your favorite beauty products be heavily discounted, but all of your wardrobe essentials, such as your leggings, summer sneakers, and everyday denim, will also be discounted. brands. Every year, you can count on brands like Levis, New Balance and Ray-Ban to have markdowns on their top sellers. But, of course, the apparel and accessories section of the sale spans more pages than you can count and contains thousands of reviews you don't have time to read. To help you save time and money, we've scoured the site and rounded up the best deals and flights from the noise of Amazon Fashion. Who would have thought that there would be a time when we would purposely want wedgies? Dubbed Levis' most flattering fit, these high-rise stretch jeans sit perfectly in all the right places and are a critic favorite for their beauty. Summer is far from over, and if you need affordable swimwear fast, look no further. This one-piece offers a flattering fit in multiple colors. Now that it's on sale, you can buy more than one. We won't tell anyone. You can never have enough leggings, and according to reviewers, this pair feels like a second skin. Choose between medium or high rise for slight compression and a perfect fit. Keep your outfits effortless this summer with a silky skirt. This one from Drop comes in many cool shades, including this lavender for pastel lovers and warm browns for minimalists. Because, yes, you need another bralette. This cozy cotton throwback is on sale, so you can pick one up in every color. We suggest classic grey. If you think a silky skirt is an easy outfit, you're missing out on the silk midi dress. Pair this lightweight dress with the shoe of your choice and you're good to go. I have it in two colors, and I'm looking at this subtle tie-dye. As we said, practicality is the key word. Sure, you want to buy something fun, but you also need to stock up on necessities. These best-selling boxers are durable with just the right amount of stretch for added comfort. If you've been wanting to try the beloved celebrity brand, now you can get these favorite leggings at a discount. Alo Yoga, which counts Kaia Gerber and Hailey Bieber among its fans, has these lightweight leggings and a few others for sale. Yes, it's summer, but we were already dreaming about our fall outfits. If you, too, are expecting cooler temperatures, consider these block heel mules that look way more expensive than they are and are on sale now for $42. If you're considering a pair of sneakers for dad, now's the time to give in. These classic sneakers are now 43% off, and as a proud owner of New Balances, I can say they are probably the most comfortable sneakers I've worn. You really can't go wrong with a classic white sneaker, especially if it's on sale. Reviewers love how comfortable this shoe is, but say it runs large, so size it up for a better fit. A nice watch is an understated accessory, and this chic watch from Breda is the perfect excuse to stop checking your phone so much. Catch some rays safely with your favorite sunscreen and these shades (both on sale, of course). These cool frames are a twist on the classic Ray-Ban silhouette and feature a transparent accent on the edge.

