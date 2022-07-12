Manchester’s hottest brands right now…

Manchester has never been short of true innovators, and today is no exception as we stand on the precipice of the world stage in many sectors, be it fashion, sport, science, architecture and art.

These brands represent a creative attitude and mindset that still permeates the streets of the city, from old college hustles to global streetwear pioneers, to exclusive collaborations with some of the world’s biggest bands – these brands are super hot right now. moment…

With the barriers shattered between fashion fans and the industry elite creating a cycle of ever-changing hype and trends, Manchester’s Sampaix has its anchor firmly nestled in the seabed of streetwear newcomers. The brand’s CEO is Jared Knight, who started the brand with very limited resources and knowledge, but has grown exponentially through a development process that encompasses not just a DIY attitude, but lots of trial and error. and errors, and a reputation for heavy, durable fabrics of only the highest quality.

Clints

With a fierce reputation for his concept sneakers, Clints began when sneaker connoisseur Junior Clint combined his love of design into a shoe-inspired clothing brand, which then quickly turned into footwear. The brand recently took part in a collaboration with Patta, establishing itself as a real tour de force in the current British streetwear scene.

Indigenous youth

Native Youth started in Manchester almost 10 years ago and has since been spotted on the backs of many. Focusing on a blend of quirky British heritage design techniques and fabrics with simple, hassle-free Japanese tailoring, young natives have established themselves as a trendy and cult brand that is constantly innovating and delivering sustainable solutions in a fast fashion world.

Gram

Co-founder and resident DJ of one of the hottest nights in town right now – Habitat MCR – designer AK Williams also runs clothing brand Gramm, full of neon colors, bright graphics and constant odes to Manchester’s past and present. From the creation of “Corner Shops” to collections using only repurposed materials, Gramm comes to life through functionality and a city that informs who wears the garments, the manufacturing behind them, and a catalyst to drive the brand forward.

Boda Skins

Boda Skins leather jackets are handcrafted, and with them still operating from within the city, over the years they have managed to become truly internationally recognized by all kinds of personalities and celebrities. This is mainly due to their classic biker jacket, the Kay Michaels, but recent collections have included leather trench coats, winter shearlings and goose down bubble jackets. Made in Manchester, internationally cool as the brand likes to say!

private white VC

With their own factory in Cheetham Hill, employing a range of skilled professionals who still sew, cut, process and design every piece they produce. Shamelessly expensive, the Private White VC clobber is made to last a lifetime and if there’s anything wrong with it – you can take it back to the factory and they’ll fix it for you. Their “Ventile Mac 3.0” is pretty much the only raincoat you’ll ever own.

Donkwear

With an upcycling background and influences from Bolton’s “Donk” movement in the late 2000s, Donkwear itself was created by designers Sam Shep and Madi Marcantonatos in direct response to Manchester’s association with the world of fast fashion. The label takes old fabrics and completely reconstructs them, with paint, bleach and graffiti – there are apparently no rules or restrictions when it comes to the creativity on display. The recent movement has been in “tailor-based experiments,” including custom tracksuits for various rappers, DJs, and entertainers.

Adana

Activewear is quickly becoming a staple of the fashion industry, helped considerably by the recent global pandemic which has seen people stuck at home for months. Adanola has always had an edge with loungewear, with a very simple premise; each item they produce matches the other, as well as the majority of your pre-existing wardrobe. With the average woman wearing only 20% of her wardrobe 80% of the time, this has been key to Adanola’s popularity and success over the years.

Far from home

A Manchester brand with its roots firmly established in Angola, as founding trio Erike, Etienne and Chiela all left the Portuguese city over a decade ago. In 2020, they launched Far From Home, with styles that incorporate everything from tracksuits to silk shirts and denim, all centered not just on comfort but also on price. Inspiration comes from 90s Portugal, but they’re also looking to launch homewares, with towels, candles and even sofas.

Dramatic appeal

With a recent collaboration with Aitch under their belt, Drama Call has caught the eye of many, a brand that not only captures the spirit of Manchester’s music community, but also supports serious charitable endeavours, including raising more $32,000 to help rebuild black-owned businesses in the United States. Founder Charlie Bows has garnered a cult following with his ‘Trackeh’ collection, also praised for being ‘the heaviest in the game’.

Condition Mnt

“A brand, a lifestyle, a culture.” This is the mission of Mnt Cndition, a brand that has become cult with its non-commercial conceptual visuals, bold graphics and cut and sewn collections. Clothing is designed to have a minimum impact on the planet, with 100% organic cotton produced in factories where workers are treated fairly. They also offer a “recycling program” where you can exchange your used MNT CNDITION garment for a discount on a new piece from their collection.

Represent

From college hustle to full-fledged streetwear label, Represent pays homage to both British identity and Britpop, typified by their recent pop-up Spinningfields with Liam Gallagher. Founded by brothers George and Michael Heaton in 2012, Represent is well known for the high quality materials used to handcraft and create luxury t-shirts, shirts and sweaters. Their recent 247 collection was a big hit, focusing on clothes you can wear for any occasion.

