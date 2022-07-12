Fashion
Prime Day fashion deals on clothes, shoes, bags, sunglasses and more
happy first day! Although you may think the best offers are on Echo devices, trendy vacation essentials and smart gadgets. you are not wrong. But you still won’t want to miss the Prime Day Fashion Deals.
Amazon Fashion has so many pieces that are gone viral over the past few years, so you can expect fan-favorite styles to be heavily discounted during the two-day event.
To go on holiday? This stylish swimsuit is a bestseller. Are you going back to the office? This the ready made dress is on super sale. Finally witness this delay wedding? This adorable jumpsuit is perfect for a summer evening. Need a special gift? Same diamond studs are marked.
With discounts on everything from workout leggings and sundresses to sandals and swimwear, there are plenty of deals to be found. Until July 13, save big and build your wardrobe at the same time. Keep scrolling to shop over 20 of The best Prime Days fashion deals.
Prime Day deals on clothing
1. BALEAF Women’s High Waisted Cycling Shorts 8/7/5$19.99 (original $26.99)
2. BTFBM Women’s Casual Ruched Sleeveless Dress$23.09 (original $32.99)
3. CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Swimsuit$23.09 (original $32.99)
4. ANRABESS Women’s Summer Tank Jumpsuit, $30.99 (original $39.99)
5. Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Bralette$19.60 (original $28)
6. True & Co. Women’s True Body Convertible Strap Bra$26.40 (original $44)
seven. Levis Women’s 501 Original Shorts$35.70 (original $59.50)
Prime Day deals on shoes
8. New Balance Women’s Fresh Foam Roav V1 Running Shoes$54.99 (original $84.99)
9. Megnya Women’s Comfortable Walking Sandals$31.99 (original $49.99)
ten. Saucony Core Endorphin Speed 2 Women’s Running Shoe$95.17 (origin $160)
11. Sperry Women’s Core Crest Vibe Trainers$33.99 (original $60)
Prime Day deals on accessories
12. wowshow Big open hoops$9.59 (original $15.99)
13. JW PEI 90s shoulder bag$31.19 (original $79.99)
14. Women Backpack Anti-theft PU Leather Handbag Casual Shoulder Bag, $28.99 (original $34.98)
15. Skagen Women’s RIIS Analog Quartz Stainless Steel Watch$87 (origin $145)
16. Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses Rb3025$149.83 (original $213)
Prime Day deals on menswear
17. Tommy Hilfiger Mens Solid Oxford Long Sleeve Button Down Shirt Custom Fit$44.82 (original $69.50)
18. IZOD Advantage Performance Men’s Solid Short Sleeve Polo Shirt$21.31 (original $26)
19. Fossil Men’s Gen 5E 44mm Stainless Steel Touchscreen Smartwatch$199 (original $249)
20. Under Armor Men’s Raid 2.0 Training Shorts$17.09 (original $30)
21. Levis Men’s Multi-Purpose 100% Cotton Bandana$14.32 (original $16.37)
