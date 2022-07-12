Fashion
Karlie Kloss wants to dress up your avatar
Even in the metaverse, Karlie Kloss is forward-thinking.
Today, the model is launching a collaboration with gaming platform Roblox to spotlight the work of five fashion designers who are creating fully virtual clothing, which users can purchase to outfit their avatars. With this partnership, Kloss’ goal is to elevate digital fashion designers and inspire the mainstream fashion industry to start taking virtual fashion seriously.
As one of the world’s best-known models, Kloss has spent the past 15 years working with the world’s top designers. But she is also passionate about technology. Eight years ago, she took a coding class at the Flatiron School in New York, and two years later she launched Kode with Klossy, a non-profit organization dedicated to teaching young women to code and helping them get ahead in the world of technology. In many ways, this Roblox partnership feels like a natural next step.
Roblox was launched in 2006, but its popularity skyrocketed during the pandemic, and it now has 50 million daily active users. According the company, some of the platform’s most popular games involve role-playing or simulating daily activities. “Until I started playing, I didn’t realize that a lot of people just like to hang out here and meet other people,” says designer Samuel Jordan, who is in his twenties and whose name is builder boy on Roblox. “That’s where my generation hangs out.”
Kloss spent her childhood playing video games with her three sisters, yet she didn’t see the gaming industry pay attention to the needs of female users. “I’ve always loved that video games allow access to incredible experiences, to practice any sport and to enter new worlds,” she says. “But there were still very limited options for female characters, from choosing avatars to choosing what fashion those avatars would wear.”
There are thousands of designers who have already create virtual clothes on Roblox and sell them. Users can buy Roblox currency, known as Robux, and use it on clothes that cost from pennies to several dollars; 20% of users update their avatar with new outfits every day. Last year alone, 21 million virtual garments were created on the platform. Jordan, for example, creates props for avatars that generated over $1 million last year.
With this Roblox partnership, Kloss wanted to highlight the work of virtual fashion designers like Jordan. The five designers chosen by Kloss will each have their own pop-up store as part of The Fashion Klossette Designer Showcase. Users can visit these stores, try on looks, and buy virtual clothes and accessories. (Each user gets six items for free and can purchase more for between 50 cents and a dollar.) Designers have a wide range of aesthetics, from the beachy vibe of Builder Boy to RynityRift, which designs cyberpunk looks. Jordan says self-expression means a lot to Roblox players. “I’ve found that it’s not the best-designed outfits that are the most popular, but the ones that convey a feeling,” he says. “Virtual clothing can tell a lot about the user, and it can change what they’re wearing depending on whether they’re feeling angry, happy, or lonely.”
Historically, the fashion and gaming industries have not intersected so much. But as the game becomes mainstream, it’s hard for fashion designers to ignore: more than 2.5 billion people worldwide play video games, including 60% of all Americans, nearly half including women.
Over the past few years, several brands and designers have started making inroads into virtual fashion. Gucci, Louis Vuitton and Burberry, among other brands, are now designing clothes for avatars. And the Drest video game creates digital versions of current designer collections. “I care deeply about the democratized access to fashion that virtual fashion allows, but there’s a real business that’s already being built online,” says Kloss.
As more fashion companies create digital clothing, some experts worry that virtual fashion will perpetuate the same inequalities as offline fashion, such as excluding minorities and people who can’t afford it. . But Kloss believes virtual fashion is still in its infancy and has untapped potential. On the one hand, she wants to encourage more women to become game designers, building on her work with Kode with Klossy, and she hopes to empower everyday designers on the platform through the partnership with Roblox. . She also thinks it’s possible for virtual fashion to include all body types, which IRL fashion doesn’t. Roblox outfits, for example, are built on a platform called “Layered Clothing” which is designed to fit any avatar body type. “Clothes can not only adapt to any shape, but they can defy gravity or be on fire,” she says. “The possibilities are limitless.”
Over the years, Kloss has seen firsthand how designers create entire collections from scratch. She even designed pieces herself, through collaborations with companies like Adidas. Since Kloss has seen how virtual designers work, she says the process isn’t all that different. It starts with mood boards and evolves to ensure the collection represents the designer’s unique aesthetic vision. “I’ve had the privilege of stepping into the studios of some of the most incredible fashion designers of our time,” she says. “Their process is completely fabric and yarn based, while these virtual designers design using lines of code. But it’s the same concept of taking an idea and bringing it to life for the purpose of creative expression.
What does all this mean for a model like Kloss? She will continue to walk the tracks, she said. But she will also exist digitally, wearing clothes made entirely for the Metaverse. “You’ll see my avatar rocking all sorts of virtual fashions.”
