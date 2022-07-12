Column: COVID brain fog is real, and it’s a mercy right now

When people started talking about COVID brain fog, I thought it sounded slightly ridiculous, like one of those diagnoses made in Victorian literature to cover everything from meningitis to menopause.

Alas, brain fog is all too real, and it doesn’t come to little cats’ paws either. It sucks in and slides into your head in big splatters, like a cornucopia of slugs. Big and small, scramble your thoughts, nibble on syntax, erase your words until a blank stare sounds like a perfectly reasonable answer to just about anything.

I know because I have it, I’m trying to write my way through it, which should be an adventure for all of us. But I’m a columnist and I just got COVID and we all know that columnists who get COVID are legally and contractually obligated to write about it.

I brought my COVID home from Paris, even though the taxi driver who picked us up from Charles de Gaulle airport three weeks ago took a look at our masks and assured us that the COVID had definitively left the City of Light. That’s all. Nothing.

Insert a boilerplate here on how we wore masks indoors anyway (which we did), we were all vaxxed and boosted to the legal max (which we were).

You’d think Paris COVID would be more fanciful somehow, but the symptoms that started showing up the day after I got home were shamefully pedestrians with their throats full of razor blades, coughing which aggravated the situation, the fever spikes and the pounding head. The only thing vaguely French was languor; never in my life have I spent so many consecutive hours lying down. The lounge chair suddenly makes sense to me.

I’m a little better now. Yesterday I didn’t have the energy to open my laptop and today I’m trying to wring words from slugs and wondering if, like Coleridge, I can raise the poetry of a fever dream . As in Kubla Khan, my journey shimmers like a dome of pleasure and echoes with cries of Attention!

It’s not like my family and I have been living in a bubble since March 2020, but we’ve spent an unprecedented amount of time in our home, making plans and canceling them as the pandemic ebbs and flows. .

Having booked and re-booked this trip many times, we had high hopes for both adventure and respite—a chance to take a break from the infuriating irritation of America’s culture wars, the disturbing pace of each cycle of new. While we weren’t ready to follow the Europhile crowds to home ownership in Portugal, we were definitely looking to be pleasantly overwhelmed by a city and culture that is not our own.

However, we weren’t expecting it to be an Everything Everywhere All At Once release. Between canceled flights, overcrowded airports, a French terrorism trial, an American terrorism hearing, a French election, Fashion Week, Roe’s overthrow against Wade, and our COVID souvenir episode, it was certainly like that.

It’s not just that, as the saying goes, you take your troubles with you, because there will always be trouble wherever you are.

To recap: LAX was a breeze, but we missed our connecting flight at Heathrow as British Airways was in the middle of collective bargaining, understaffed and canceling flights every five minutes, causing endless queues at security. We were put on a late afternoon flight the next day and driven to the airport from a hotel, where a British Airways Travelers Welcome sign appeared to say a more chronic problem.

Two weeks later we were going to spend the night in a hotel at OHare airport, our connecting flight having been canceled due to mechanical problems.

In between, of course, was Paris, in June no less, where the sun sets at 10 p.m. and rises a few hours later. Glorious, fearless and yet far from unchanged. Notre-Dame remains fenced and festooned with scaffolding and cranes; reconstruction after the devastating fire of 2019 is expected to take another two years.

About a block away, the heavily touristed sidewalks in front of the Palace of Justice were blocked by barricades and dozens of heavily armed police. Within the Palace, 20 men were on trial for their involvement in the 2015 terrorist attacks in Paris, including the Bataclan theater carnage, which left 150 dead; they were found guilty on June 29.

Meanwhile, the city has been invaded by models and celebrities for Men’s fashion week (we watched a stage go up at the foot of Sacré Coeur and if I had known that Audrey Tautou would walk it hours later, I would have found a way to stay). It was also rocked by an election in which President Macron’s centrist party lost its legislative majority while the far-right National Rally won 89 seats. Stagnant wages, rising gas prices and an increasingly divided notion of national identity are not just an American problem. But, hey, Billie Eilish was posting a few blocks away and isn’t that Thomas Brodie-Sangster and Talulah Riley strolling outside Le Bon March?

We were on a train back from a visit to Versailles when I learned that the Supreme Court had stripped women of their constitutionally protected reproductive freedom. I had spent the day contemplating the tipping point between autocracy and revolution and the often mocking nature of history. Versailles is a monument to privilege but also to the blind assurance that privilege is God-given and eternal. Yet there we were, the unwashed masses, queuing for sandwiches and pancakes at the stalls that dot these beautiful gardens as the war between the people and the powerful shifted to other realms.

France quickly denounced the Supreme Court’s decision; President Macron’s party has pledged to propose a bill to enshrine the right to abortion in the French Constitution. What happened elsewhere must not happen here, he said. Even far-right leader Marine Le Pen seemed to agree.

It stirred the country in a bittersweet way that mirrored our revolution taking back the banner we dropped, but how exactly do you comfort your daughters as they come to terms with the fact that while they were on vacation, the Supreme Court stripped them of the right to decide what happens to their own bodies?

So getting COVID wasn’t the worst thing that happened on our trip. On the contrary. In some ways, exhaustion and brain fog provided the respite that even Paris could not. I know I can’t sleep forever, but part of me is grateful that I can sleep.

We are not big proponents of recovery in this country. Gone are the days of rest cures or cures that involve a month in the hinterland. Up and at em is our motto, a national guideline for overcoming pain, codified in too many workplaces that offer no sick pay and in the minds of too many people working in industries that do.

As my colleague Emily Alpert Reyes just pointed out, depriving yourself of the rest needed to truly recover from COVID can often make the disease worse. And not just COVID.

We have all received a series of blows over the past few years; we are all exhausted and at some stage of illness. We all need respite, time and space to recover.

Lying on my couch, the battle with exhaustion seems cumulative, the brain fog almost healing. For a few days, I could not muster the energy necessary for indignation, anger or fear; I could only croak requests for chicken pho and rewatch another episode of The Crown. Everything that happened in the previous weeks, the previous months, seemed very distant. Although apathy was not my natural state, it was, in its very strange way, restorative.

Being sick always makes one grateful for health when health returns. Glad I went to Paris, even though I had COVID, even though I didn’t find the escape I thought I so desperately needed.

Instead, I was reminded that I too am a citizen of the world, and like Coleridges Xanadu, this world is both holy and enchanted and a wild place. When you are struck down, you have to get up, but you also have to give yourself time to suffer and then heal. We cannot fight in the fog.