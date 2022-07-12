neet dress code 2022: NEET 2022 dress code rules released; long-sleeved clothing, shoes prohibited





In accordance with the NEET 2022 dress code, candidates may not wear long-sleeved clothing, jewelry, shoes, belts, glasses, or caps at the exam venue. This measure was taken to prevent cheating. The 2022 National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) is scheduled to take place on July 17. The dress code for NEET 2022 states that candidates cannot come to the exam room wearing long sleeves. On top of that, they can’t wear shoes. Only slippers and sandals are permitted, and these must be low-heeled, not high-heeled. In addition, no ornaments or metal objects will be allowed in the examination room. For example, do not wear watches, cameras, bracelets, etc. at the exam. Likewise, items such as caps, glasses, belts, wallets, purses, etc. will not be allowed.

According to NTA, the testing body, if someone shows up at the test center wearing these things, they will have to remove the prohibited item. The total number of registered applicants for NEET 2022 stands at around 18.72 lakh. All will take the exam simultaneously. It will take place in pen and paper mode. Being the biggest review of the year, the NTA released this dress code to ensure the protection and sanctity of its strict rules. In addition, if you wish to come to the exam in cultural or customary dress, you must arrive at the exam center at least one hour before the last appointment, i.e. 12:30 p.m. Thus, if you are wearing normal attire, please arrive at the center before 11:30 p.m. This will allow staff enough time to properly search candidates without causing them any inconvenience and also maintain the sanctity of the exams. According to the official NTA brochure, candidates will be searched by female staff in a closed compound to ensure fairness and comfort. NEET 2022 will take place on July 17, 2022 in 546 cities in India and 14 cities outside the country. Despite ongoing protests, the NTA has not changed the exam dates.



Disclaimer: This content is written by an external agency. The views expressed herein are those of the respective authors/entities and do not represent the views of Economic Times (ET). ET does not guarantee, vouch for or endorse any of its content and is not responsible for it in any way. Please take all necessary measures to ensure that the information and content provided is correct, updated and verified. ET hereby disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to the report and its contents.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/new-updates/neet-2022-dress-code-rules-issued-long-sleeved-clothes-shoes-not-allowed/articleshow/92830163.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos