Gen Z and millennials fight second-hand fashion

At first glance, the continued rise of second-hand clothing and online resale seems like a resounding victory for the environment. With less barely-worn clothes ending up in landfills, an overall lower carbon footprint and rreduction in water and fertilizer consumption, How could it be otherwise? Of course, while all of these benefits are certainly a boon, there is a caveat. Instead of lessen fast fashion, second-hand markets got into the trade.

A small symptom of fast fashion causes a huge problem

Thanks to the rush to cheap synthetics sparked by the fast fashion industry, 62% of textiles are now man-made. This has led to an increase in microfibers, which in many ways are the most common type of microplastic discharged into our water systems. Worse still, the synthetic material that sheds fibers at the highest rate is also the most popular, with polyester shedding fibers at a rate six times that of nylon. Synthetic textiles are responsible for 35 percentmicroplastics that end up in the earth’s oceans and most of them probably got there during the washing cycle. A report funded by the Ocean Wise Conservation Association estimates that US and Canadian households alone contribute 3.5 quadrillion microfibers to oceans and freshwater systems each year. Broken down, they approximate an average of 533 million microfibers per year from each household.

Fast fashion shoppers are driven by savings and convenience. Almost three quarters interrogates in one report agreed the items were a bargain while just over half said they were driven by the speed and ease of shopping at fast fashion retailers. 20% admitted to feeling they need to keep up with the latest trends on social media. Aja Barber, stylist, consultant and author, was citedby Yahoo News saying, Right now the fashion industry produces 150 billion pieces of clothing a year, [but] the human population is only 7.9 billion. And 50% of our planet cannot afford to participate in this system.

Many consumers are not yet totally unaware of the effects of their shopping habits on the environment. Half of fast fashion shoppers agree the industry is bad for the planet, while 74% admit their purchases are part of the problem. The pressure to be trendy and release a new outfit every day clashes with the self-proclaimed values ​​of younger generations, leaving Gen Z and millennial fashionistas struggling with the disposable nature of the industry.

Turns out second-hand doesn’t necessarily solve the sustainability problem

They did this by creating a sort of circular economy. One that involves both thrift and fast fashion. More than 60% of Gen Z and Millennial shoppers check second-hand retailers, whether online marketplaces or physical thrift stores, before buying a new item of clothing, compared to 41% of all the buyers. Driven largely by young shoppers, the second-hand clothing market is expected to grow 127% by 2026. At the same time, those huge shein races have to go somewhere and a popular place is the donation box.

Many veteran stewards complain that the glut of fast fashion items ending up in thrift stores makes it difficult, if not impossible, to find the quality items they are used to finding. Instead of name brands and quality items made from natural fibers, shelves were overrun with items from H&M and Zara, among other fast fashion brands. And if a possible second life via the thrift store is preferable to throwing the clothes in the trash, more often the items are washed the more microfibers they will flow into waterways.

Rethinking society’s view of fashion

Like the transportation and food industries, the fashion industry operates on principles of unsustainability, encouraging overconsumption and making it harder and more expensive to do the right thing while consumers suffer the ethical downfall. Caught between their values ​​on one side and social expectations on the other, many Gen Z and Millennial fashionistas have done their best to navigate a system that prevents them from having both.

However, if they really want to live up to their ideals, young consumers will have to reinvent the way of being fashionable while spending more on individual items. Second-hand markets may allow this, but not if they are continually flooded with clothes made from synthetic materials. It’s up to the fashion industry to change the way it does business. By focusing on natural fibers and resale markets, industry can do its part to stop the flow of microplastics into our oceans.

Image credit: Michael Fallon via Unsplash