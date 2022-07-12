Denim Retailers Should Stock These Styles This Fall – Sourcing Journal





“Denim has never been more in demand,” according to retail analytics firm Edited. From denim being central to most nostalgic fashion eras emulated by millennial and gen Z consumers, to jeans offering practical-minded consumers versatility and durability, there is a tidal wave of factors driving the popularity of denim in a post-pandemic world. The category, however, is not a cut-and-paste version of what it was at the start of 2020. Nowhere is this more evident than in the silhouettes selling out this year. To predict what will sell this fall, Edited took a look at how denim fared in 2021. Confirming the NPD Group’s statement earlier this year that straight cuts have dethroned skinny jeans, Edited named leg jeans straight as the most preferred cut in the US and UK for women this fall. In fall 2021, straight-cut jeans accounted for 21% and 23% of new releases in the US and UK, respectively. They also accounted for 24% of sold-out styles in both regions. Wide-leg, boot-cut jeans are also seeing successful comebacks, underscoring women’s pivot to relaxed fits, Edited said. Men’s denim is moving in the opposite direction. Slim fits accounted for 46% of new arrivals in the Fall 2021 men’s assortment, while skinny fits accounted for 45% of new arrivals in the United States. in each region. As consumers get used to color, their denim purchases are quite practical and versatile. Dark washes remain the top styles in the US, where the men’s segment saw 22% more black arrivals than blue for Fall 2021 and black denim had a higher sell-through rate than the blue, up 24%. “In the US, keep the collections dark because blacks, grays and navys totaled 35% of styles sold out,” Edited said. Don’t neglect brown either. A popular color with Gen Z, the denim had a sell-out rate of 35% and 68% in the US and UK, respectively, despite only accounting for 5% of the sold-out denim supply of fall 2021 in each region. Ulla Johnson

Courtesy In general, brown, green and white denim accounted for a smaller proportion of styles sold out in both regions, but Edited noted that these colors “remained in the top eight denim colors of 2019 and 2020, underscoring their staying power. “. Edited expects more of the same this fall for pricing. The sweet spot for men’s and women’s jeans in the US this fall is $40-$50, as 59% and 32% of Fall 2021 styles sold in this price range. While prices remain accessible, denim is taking the direction of high-end designers. Collections based on the 2000s, such as Louis Vuitton, Diesel, Egonlab and Isabel Marant, are proving to be the most influential. Copernicus

WWD “Cargo pockets, low-rise cuts and distressed miniskirts are bubbling as key styles both on the streets and on the catwalks, cementing the era’s trends as vital for the season ahead,” Edited said. Designer collections also set the tone for new embellishment and washout trends. Edited noted the wide range of denim shades featured in the collections, from ’90s-inspired bleached washes at Vaquera to rich indigo at Carolina Herrera and Fendi. Patchwork patterns from Etro and Acne Studio also showcased the different colors of denim. cowgirl

WWD Graphics and logos inspired by streetwear and sportswear could also become fashionable again. “Allover branding and slogans have been applied to wide-leg denim pants, especially at Vetements for a standout look,” Edited said. “Subtler takes on sawn graphic prints placed on the elbows, knees and thighs.”

