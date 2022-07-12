Amazon Prime Day 2022 fashion deals: clothes, accessories and more





Scroll to see more images If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Just when I thought my summer wardrobe was done, some amazing Amazon Prime Days fashion deals were announced, and now I have to go shopping Again. The struggle is so real, but honestly, I’m not complaining that these savings are too good to pass up! ICYMI, Amazon Prime Day will be held on July 12 and 13, and this year’s savings are better than any previous Prime Day. You can get massive discounts on everything from home decor and shoes to electronics and beauty products, and all you have to do is be an Amazon Prime member. If you’re not already a member, it’s not too late to sign up! Let’s talk about offers. This Amazon Prime Day, you can shop all kinds of fashion clothes, from gym equipment and loungewear (Hello, leggings!) to trendy pieces that will instantly elevate your summer and fall wardrobe. 2022. There’s a lot to see, and a plot to save big, so take your time and shop wisely. I know Amazon can be overwhelming, so to make your life easier, I’ve put together a few of my favorite Prime Day deals, the ones I definitely plan to buy before they (inevitably) sell out. If you’re into getting tons of clothes, shoes, and accessories at deep discounts, read on for the savings you won’t want to sleep on. Happy Prime Day, y’all! Up to 40% off Lévis Uh, yes please! Brands like Levis will be offering high-quality denim basics with up to 40% off. You can’t go wrong with a pair of cut jeans or a pair of perfectly fitted jeans once the fall weather rolls around, so might as well get them on a discount. Ray-Ban Sunglasses – Up to 30% off It won’t be too hard to keep up with the ever-changing trends in sunglasses (in case you missed it, sport is hot) with these major deals on Ray-Ban and Oakley tints. From square frames to aviators, you’re bound to save in style. The drop up to 30% off If you need a formal dress, use Prime Day deals to your advantage! Brands like Amazons The Drop have up to 30% off some of their best-selling dresses. Need a classic black dress? The Drop launches limited collections designed by influencers so that everything you choose is exclusive and trendy. New Balance up to 30% off Run fast for your mother, run fast for your father. Run fast with these New Balance trainers on sale for up to 30% off. New Balance has managed to become the It shoe for street style andsports activities, so it’s a great opportunity to grab a versatile style. Free People and other ShopBop brands up to 25% off If you spend more time on the ShopBops site than on Amazon, you willto likeFirst day. Since Amazon actually owns the ShopBops site, brands like Free People, APL, and English Factory will be up to 25% off. More Prime Day 2022 deals to buy

