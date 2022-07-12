3 Key Colors for Spring/Summer 2023 Menswear – Sourcing Journal





An injection of color is coming to menswear. Monochromatic designs embolden the Spring-Summer 2023-2024 collections during Men’s Fashion Week in London, Milan and Paris. Cool and collected, cobalt blue has become a staple color for both casual and dressy outfits. Bluemarble’s skate take on its namesake colorway centers on cargo pockets, low canvas waistbands and sequin-embellished cuffs. Blue leather jackets and low-rise bootcut pants added Y2K flair to Mowalola’s comic book-inspired collection. Canaku also used black and white canvas eyelet belts to break up her blue retro workwear-inspired ensemble. It was also the favorite color of the Italian brand’s double-breasted suit, punctuated with fancy buttons. JW Anderson’s ripped denim ensemble revealed oversized barcodes. Kiton kept it classic with a blue zip-up jacket. Versace opted for oversized blue suits and workwear basics over skin-revealing bodysuits. Arturo Obegero explored the sensual side of blue with sheer button-down shirts and matching pants. Jeanne Friot presented genderless bombers and shorts in ruched satin. Milan’s Marcelo Burlon County delivered a luxe loungewear look with draped dresses and drawstring pants. Warm tones of orange warm up the collections. Hermès has adapted its signature orange hue by offering summery tangerine-tinted knits with wavy patterns. Moschino also opted for sherbet-like hues for elevated loungewear, and Issey Miyake applied it to a cozy rib-knit piece. Embossed logos decorated the bright orange workwear-inspired denim ensemble and matching Louis Vuitton handbag. Juicy hues added a beachy vibe to the Liberal Youth Ministry’s faded orange shorts and ombre hoodie. 44 Label Group embraced the heat with flame print tops. Orange tone-on-tone prints and dye effects reinforced the casual style of collections by Etro, Tod’s and Federico Cina. Meanwhile, Egonlab, Casablanca, Brioni and Erdem presented the orange suit. Rusty hues offered an alternative to brown, which has been a very hot color for Gen Z. Zegna paired resort shorts with painterly patterns with loose rust pants. Burnt orange added a fresh touch to Etudes’ monochrome safari-inspired ensembles and Dries Van Noten mixed orange and brown satin. The designers also explored the sunny side of the color wheel. Yellow refreshed the robe-like jackets and matching pants by Milan’s Marcelo Burlon County and Etro’s suits. Shiny overlays added to the waxy effect of Zenga’s square tops. The yellow and black added a sporty look to the track. Versace presented yellow cutout bodysuits with black pants. Yellow tops and flip flops framed Ambush’s baggy black cargo pants. JW Anderson applied scribbled portraits to its sunny yellow tops, while Plein Sport featured yellow abstract graphics on its black separates. Pantone’s 2021 Colors of the Year for 2021, Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, also made strong appearances. This combination has been used for sleeveless sweaters by Zegna, sweater and cardigan sets by Missoni, wildlife-patterned tops and trousers by Louis Vuitton, snake-print bomber jackets by Rick Owens, and the modern version of suits by Summer by Steven Passaro. MSGM paired a black and yellow floral knit hoodie with loose gray pants.

