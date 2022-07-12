Reese Witherspoon’s Barbiecore dress gives Elle Woods





by Reese Witherspoon Revenge of a Blonde The character of Elle Woods has become synonymous with monochrome pink, ranging from her frilly poolside outfit to her badass courtroom wrap dress. Now, over 20 years later, Barbiecore is arguably the biggest trend of the summer. And the actress just channeled the two icons with her latest red carpet look.

On Monday, the actress and producer attended the New York premiere of Where the Crawdads sing (which she produced and adapted from Delia Owens’ 2018 novel of the same name) in a candy pink midi dress by Emily Wickstead featuring a ruched midsection, light shin-length skirt and square neckline. She paired the vibrant dress with Aquazurra golden sandals with heels and a matching bracelet and rings by Irene Neuwirth.





Her signature blonde hair was parted in the middle and styled in slightly tousled beachy waves (perfected by hairstylist Kylee Heath), and she, of course, finished the look with a pink lip (courtesy makeup artist Romy Soleimani).

Witherspoon shared an Instagram reel that documented her prep process. “It’s premiere time! Let’s celebrate! @CrawdadsMovie🥂 🦐🎬,” she captioned the post.



The film, which hits theaters tomorrow (Wednesday, July 13), features normal people actress Daisy-Edgar Jones as Kya Clark alongside Taylor John Smith, Harris Dickinson, David Straithairn and Michael Hyatt. In 2018, Witherspoon chose the book for her Hello Sunshine Book Club before deciding to adapt it into a film with Lucy Alibar, who wrote the screenplay. “Shortly after, one of my dearest friends and one of my closest collaborators called me and said, ‘So we’re making a movie of this? And I said, “Yeah! That would be awesome!” she said entertainment tonight on the red carpet.

