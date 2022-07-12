Fashion
Amazon Prime Day 2022: Deals on fashion and shoes for women, men and children
Amazon Prime Day 2022 offers buyers the opportunity to get great deals on clothes for the whole family.
Considering that back to school is not that far away, now is the time.
Prime Day Sale offers great prices on your favorite brands – Tommy Hilfiger, Levis, Lee, Wrangler, Calvin Klein, Champion, Adidas, Van Heusen and more. Shoes from Zappos, New Balance, Crocs and Adidas are also on sale.
You can also find which parts and accessories are customer favorites – including clothing, jewelry, watches, sunglasses and shoes. Looking for plus sizes? You will be find them here.
And baby things from Burts Bees, Gerber, Hanes and HonestBaby are organized here.
You must be a Prime member to receive the savings. A Amazon Prime Membership costs $14.99 per month or $139 per year. Amazon offers a 30-day free trial. Membership includes free shipping on most orders, exclusive offers, Prime Video, music streaming, unlimited photo storage and more.
- Men’s Core 10 Inch Workout Shorts, $11.08 to $32.99. Colors available are Black, Cargo Olive, Navy, Dark Green, and Red.
- Classic unisex cotton t-shirt, regular fit crew neck, prices start at $6.80. Many colors available including Oxford Grey, Brilliant Royal, Capri Orange, Electric Cyan, Reef Green, Red, Swiss Blue, Purple and Team Gold.
- Women’s The Infinity Racerback Sports Bra, $12.99 to $38.99. In white, black, blue and pink.
- Men’s Performance Series Extreme Comfort Shorts, $23.74 or $57.84. In two dozen colors, including Khaki, Black Plaid, Blue Mirage, Blue Pinstripe, Glacier, and Charcoal Plaid.
- Riders by Lee indigo women’s denim jacket, $35.99 to $44.09. In White, Jalapeo Cherry Red, Night Olive, Weathered, Aqua Mist, Black.
- Riders by Lee indigo fringed boyfriend jeans for women, $27.99 to $39.16. In medium wash, light wash, white and dark.
- 501 Original women’s shorts, on sale from $24.99 to $59.50.
- Women’s Vintage Shortson sale from $34.99 to $69.99.
- Men’s Carrier Cargo Shorts, on sale from $19.99 to $59.99.
- Men’s regular fit 505 jeans, on sale from $24.84 to $69.50.
- 511 slim fit jeans for boys, $19.65 to $36.14. In two dozen colors including Resilient Blue, Perlata Sliver, Night Watch, Red Mahogany, Chinchilla, Vintage Scraps, Black, and Destroyed Quest.
- Girls embellished batwing t-shirt, $5.47 to $22.81. In white/champagne, black/leopard, black/purple, black/silver and more colors and combinations.
- Men’s short-sleeved regular fit shirt, solid poplin, from $18.69. Colors include white, blue, red, green, coral, lavender, maize, purple, khaki, stone, gray and more.
- Men’s short sleeve dress shirt regular fit, solid oxford, starts at $19.01. Colors include blue, white, yellow, green, gray and black.
- Men’s Classic Fit Gingham Button-Down Collar Dress Shirt, starts at $21.57. Colors include amethyst, green chicory, black, periwinkle and red henna.
- Men’s short-sleeved cotton piqué polo shirt, regular fit, starts at $31.50. Available in 40 colors including Heather Blazer Navy, Heather Apple Green, Red, Yellow, Blue, Khaki, Cantelope, Thyme and Pink.
- Men’s long sleeve button-down oxford shirt in a custom fit, starts at $35.78. In two dozen colors including blue, plaids, pink, white, red, yellow.
- Women’s lounge pajama set, starts at $24.34. In five colors including Tommy W. flag, heather chambray/Tommy script, Tommy tartan logo plaid.
- Women’s micro push-up bra, set of two, starts at $27.03. In grey, navy blue, white and black.
New balance, Sauconia, keds, Zappos
Adidas (Also includes backpacks and clothing)
- Adult unisex classic tie-dye clogstarts at $30.30. For kids, $39.99.
- Set of 13 Jibbitz charms, $23.99. List price is $39.99.
- Unisex Child Electro Clogs, starting at $26.25. In half a dozen colors including pink, gray and navy blue.
