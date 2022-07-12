25 Best Amazon Prime Day Fashion Deals

The New York Post may be compensated and/or receive an affiliate commission if you purchase through our links.



Women’s Fashion Prime Day Deals

1. Levi’s Women’s Original Trucker Jacket (Standard and Plus), $46, Original Price: $90

How is such an incredible deal possible? We’re not sure, but we’ll take it and look good doing it. But this trucker jacket deal won’t last long, so claim yours while you can.

2. Levi’s Women’s Ribcage Ankle Straight Jeans, $48, RRP: $80

Looking to up your jean game? Well, Levi’s has your back (or should we say behind). These jeans fall to the ankle and are worn high on the waist.

3. Shein Women’s Graphic Swimsuit, $17, original price: $25

Get ready for that summer vacation with this tie front swimsuit from Shein. The bandeau top is just too cute to pass up.

4. SweatyRocks Women’s Short Sleeve Tee, $13, original price: $18

Every girl needs a distressed t-shirt in her closet. So make your dreams come true with this trendy and affordable top.

5. SweatyRocks Women’s Strawberry Print Sleepwear, $14, original price: $20

This Sleepwear Deal Is Just Too Much sweet! Sleep in comfortable strawberry bliss all night long.

6. Calvin Klein Women’s Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $20, RRP: $28

Show off your Calvin’s with this unlined cotton bralette. It’s a fan favorite for a reason.

7. CUPSHE Women’s Cover Up, $20, Original Price: $30

Put your best foot forward this summer while wearing this CUPSHE blanket. It’s elegant and sexy at the same time.

8. True & Co Women’s V-Neck Bra, $34, original price: $49

Don’t sacrifice comfort when choosing a bra. Instead, choose one that fits you and looks great, like this True & Co option.

9. adidas Cloudfoam Pure 2.0 Women’s Running Shoe, $42, RRP: $70

Don’t bother us while we add a pair to our Amazon carts. But do not worry ; there are still pairs so you can grab a comfy Cloudfoam shoe.

10. BTFBM Women’s Casual Dress, $20, original price: $33

A dress that fits your curves beautifully and looks effortlessly cute? Sign us up!

Men’s Fashion Prime Day Deals

1. Levi’s 514 Straight Fit Jeans for Men, $35, original price: $70

We can’t believe the discount either, but it’s true! Win a new pair of classic Levi’s jeans for just $35.

2. Levi’s Men’s Trucker Jacket, $54, original price: $90

Gentlemen, it’s time to shine in this Levi’s trucker jacket. Throw it over a T-shirt and call it a elegant daytime.

3. Champion Men’s Everyday Cotton Jogger, $17, original price: $30

Score this epic deal and feel like the champion you are. After all, there is nothing better than comfortable savings.

4. Calvin Klein Men’s Underwear Cotton Classics 5-Pack Boxer Brief, $40, original price: $60

There’s something to be said for a man in his Calvin’s, so dive into the trend yourself with this 5-pack of boxers.

5. Wrangler Authentics Men’s Premium Twill Cargo Shorts, $18, Original Price: $26

Looking for the perfect shorts to have on hand? Well, you found them. Best of all, they’re on sale.

6. Tommy Hilfiger Men’s Short-Sleeve Cotton Pique Polo Shirt, Regular Fit, $30, RRP: $50

Spice up your wardrobe with this must-have find from Tommy Hilfiger. It can be dressy or casual something everyone loves.

7. New Balance Men’s 608 V5 Casual Comfort Cross Trainer, $45, original price: $75

Make sure your feet are covered with these ultra-comfortable New Balance trainers. You’ll be serving up stylish (and comfy) daddy vibes in no time.

8. Van Heusen Men’s Slim Fit Poplin Dress Shirt, $16, RRP: $23

Look your best in this tailored dress shirt. Wear it to formal dinners or to a bar with friends.

9. Men’s adidas Essentials Warm-Up 3-Stripes Track Top, $30, RRP: $50

While dressing up is always an option, so is dressing up. This adidas warm-up jacket will accompany you everywhere.

10. Dockers Men’s Lux Signature Khaki Cotton Stretch Pants, Regular Fit, $35, Original Price: $50

Slip into these khaki stretch pants by Dockers. They are easy to wear and even easier to style.

Prime Day deals on accessories

1. Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $150, original price: $213

Embrace your inner Top Gun style with these classic Ray-Ban sunglasses. They will not only protect you from the sun but also provide you with impeccable taste.

2. BVAGSS Women’s Oversized Rimless Studded Sunglasses, $13, RRP: $16

These should do the trick if you’re looking for a bit more glamour. Offering UV protection and ultimate style, you won’t regret it.

3. Invicta Men’s 12847 Specialty Blue Dial Blue Polyurethane Watch, $20, original price: $30

Every man needs a good watch, so choose this affordable option currently on sale, the blue color goes perfectly with jeans.

4. Invicta Women’s 12527 “Pro-Diver” 18K Gold-Plated Watch, $40, original price: $70

Ladies, we have an option for you too. This champagne dial bracelet is sure to make an impact no matter what you pair it with.

5. BOUTIQUELOVIN 14k Gold-Plated Hoop Earrings, $10, original price: $13

We couldn’t mention the watch above without sharing these lovely gold hoop earrings. They will team up perfectly for a big stage.

