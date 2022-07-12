Reg-Jean Page defends Florence Pugh after criticizing see-through dress





Reg-Jean Page is speaking out against misogyny after Florence Pugh was slammed for wearing a see-through dress. In an Instagram post on Monday, Pugh shared photos of herself wearing a pink tulle backless dress at Friday’s Valentino Haute Couture show in Rome, Italy. In her caption, she wrote about the reaction to her dress, which was sheer and showed off her chest, and called men “vulgar” who she said shamed her. Page then shared Pugh’s post to his Instagram story and encouraged his followers to read his caption. He also penned his own message to men who took issue with the actor’s fashion. “Look at you guys,” he wrote. “So check out your homies and jump in when it’s time to jump in. When the boys are out of line, say a word.”



A screenshot of Reg-Jean Page’s Instagram Story on Florence Pugh.

Reg Jean Page/Instagram





Page continued, “The weird thing about misogyny is that men listen to other men, so do your part, because the next few years in particular will be a really good time to listen and take some responsibility, to the good of all.” The “Bridgerton” star was one of many celebrities to share words of encouragement for Pugh on Instagram. “I adore you,” said “Bridgerton” actor Nicola Coughlan. “Yes Flo. I love you. Yes,” Kathryn Gallagher added. Other celebrities who commented on her post said they were linked to Pugh. “Okay that’s what I was saying ggg,” Aubrey Plaza wrote. “You are truly amazing. You put into words what many feel but cannot express,” Joey King said. Pugh has not publicly responded to celebrities who have endorsed her. But she hinted at her current feelings in her original Instagram post. “Listen, I knew when I wore this amazing Valentino dress that there was no way there wouldn’t be a comment on it,” she wrote. “Whether it was negative or positive, we all knew what we were doing. I was excited to wear it, not a wink from me was nervous. I wasn’t before, during, or even now after. .” Representatives for Florence Pugh did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment, and representatives for Reg-Jean Page declined to comment.

