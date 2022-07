Anne Hathaway channels her inner Barbie doll with a hot pink sequin dress and platform heels

Pretty in pink! Hot pink looks reminiscent of Barbie are currently having a fashion moment, and Anne Hathaway joined the trend with her look for Valentino’s Haute Couture show in Italy. The actress took to the streets of Italy to attend the fashion show in a bright pink sequined long-sleeved turtleneck mini dress from the fashion house. She styled the look with matching platform heels and a small studded handbag. Hathaway appeared as a model with towering long legs, her brunette tresses blowing in the wind as she posed for photos at the event. Related: Nicole Kidman & Kim Kardashian Walk the Balenciaga Show in Paris ROME, ITALY – JULY 08: Anne Hathaway arrives at the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Jacopo Raule/Getty Images The Diary of a Princess star sat front row in a sea of ​​hot pink, nearby Anna Wintour, Naomi Campbell, Edward Enninful and Ashley Park. (scroll down to continue reading) Related: Drew Barrymore Flourishes in Must-Have Floral Couture Dress Designed by Erin Walsh, the overall look was an ode to Valentino’s previous Fall/Winter 2022-23 ready-to-wear collection, in which its creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli introduced the color “PP Pink” in collaboration with Pantone. ROME, ITALY – JULY 08: (LR) Ashley Park, Edward Enninful, Naomi Campbell, a guest, Giancarlo Giammetti, Anne Hathaway and Hwasa attend the Valentino Haute Couture Fall/Winter 22/23 fashion show on July 08, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Jacopo Raule/Getty Images) Jacopo Raule/Getty Images In May, The devil wears Prada the actress channeled her movie persona in a glamorous Gucci mod mini dress for his first appearance at the annual Cannes Film Festival – also dressed by Walsh – to celebrate his film armageddon time. “You hire Erin Walsh and you trust him,” Hathaway said. PEOPLE the secret of the perfect Cannes wardrobe. “You know, I’ve never been to Cannes and I’ve been watching the film festival fad for a few decades now. And I’ve noticed some things that you can never go wrong with.” Earlier this year, Hathaway starred alongside Jared Leto in Apple TV+ Romantic Comedy We crasheda film about the billionaire love affair that led to the creation of WeWork. Next, Florence Pugh responds to criticism of her see-through dress with a strong message

