



Although China has been a lifeline for global fast fashion chains for more than a decade, companies like Zara, Uniqlo and H&M face a very different and much more difficult market as the country gradually emerges from the latest round of COVID lockdowns. In the face of massive rent increases, general consumer apathy towards shopping, competition from e-commerce platforms and the rise of national fast (and ultra-fast) fashion brands, and the growing popularity of second-hand luxuryfast-fashion brands may be in trouble. Perhaps no international fast fashion brand has embraced China’s retail shift as much as H&M, which during a difficult period that saw the brand distinct during the Xinjiang cotton controversy in March 2021, closed some 60 stores (about 12% of its total locations in China) last year. Also in 2021, Urban outfittersAsos and Gap Old Navy have made total exits from the market. But even fast-fashion’s most dominant players have struggled to hold their own, with Inditex remove three of its brands from its portfolio Mainland China’s Bershka, Pull&Bear and Stradivarius, closing their Tmall stores after closing all physical Marketplace locations earlier this year. While international fast-fashion brands have largely blamed the disruption of the COVID-19 pandemic and soaring costs of maintaining physical locations for their woes in China, the larger issue may not only be what Chinese consumers buy, but how and why. It’s a problem faced by brands at all price points, even the dominant global luxury brands, hoping for a revenue rebound in the second half of 2022. According to Chinese-language media, a central problem facing global fast fashion brands is their inability to innovate and scale alongside their target consumers in China. With brands like Zara raise prices and a sort of fashion homogeneity taking hold, meaning foreign and domestic brands basically offer the same thing a growing number of Chinese consumers are less motivated to buy from H&M, Zara or Uniqlo when they can get similar basics from a national brand at a lower price. (Or just buy a used luxury item from one of the many local luxury resale e-commerce platforms.) Meanwhile, local brands quickly launched well-thought-out collaborations and try to offer some sort of added value. Peacebird, based in Ningbo, for example, has teamed up with a French designer Coralie Marabelle and Dutch designer Mikey Wormack, as well as domestic Chinese talents like Calvin Luo, Xu Zhiand Susan Fang. Another 13-piece collection created with popular local brand SHUSHU/TONG has sold over 17,000 pieces on Tmall, while a hashtag celebrating Peacebird collaborations (#) has nearly 23 million views on Douyin . Another major hurdle facing foreign fast-fashion brands is the continued rise of brand nationalism in China, which is linked to the oft-cited popularity of Guochao and was a determining factor in the cancellation of H&M and other brands last summer. According According to a 2021 survey by PwC of Chinese people aged 18 and over, 37% of respondents said they preferred buying local Chinese brands, compared to 24% who preferred foreign brands and 40% who were indifferent. And while Zara recently deployed a remarkable collaboration with designer Susan Fang for the Chinese market and H&M work with local brand Pronounce last year, international brands are still at a disadvantage on the Guochao front compared to local players. Shifting Chinese consumer demands threaten to further squeeze major global fast-fashion brands and could force them to go the H&M route and close underperforming outlets, focusing on high-end portfolio brands like Inditexs Massimo Dutti or H&M’S MARKET and COS. The other avenue, already explored by Zara and H&M, is to step up in-country collaborations with local designers and brands, as well as pop-ups and shareable experiences on social media (such as popular in-store cafes from ‘ARKET). The fast fashion market is unlikely to ever disappear in China, the consumer base is just too big, as is the demand for affordable and trendy style. However, it will no longer be taken for granted that the likes of Uniqlo, H&M, Zara and others will dominate this space due to their foreignness. In the years to come, they will have to redouble their efforts to offer something that local brands simply cannot, at scale, or risk losing ground in a crucial market.

