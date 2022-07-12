Fashion
What are the best fashion deals for Amazon Prime Day 2022?
Amazon Prime Day is a series of 48 hours of discounts available exclusively to Amazon Prime members. Shop clothes from brands like Adidas, SWAROVSKI, The Drop and more.
What is Amazon Prime Day?
Amazon Prime Day is a series of 48-hour discounts available exclusively for Amazon Prime Members. It’s happening now – July 12-13 – and all offers are subject to availability. So if you see something you need, grab it before the next bargain hunter does. There are no rain checks on these offers.
The biggest discounts are on Amazon products (think Ring, Echo Dots, Fire TV Sticks), but it doesn’t stop there. There are smart kitchen appliances, trendy home decor items, designer fashion and shoes, top names in skincare, heaps of pet products, plus toys, games, sports equipment and household items.
If the product options are overwhelming, be sure to check out our Amazon Showcase where we have selected the best offers for a smooth and stress-free shopping experience.
Do you want to expand your shoe collection, collect a new Swarovski jewel or get new comfortable leggings? Approved selects products based on several factors: product testing, user reviews, brand trust, selling price, availability and value. These are the best deals on women’s fashion, men’s fashion and children’s fashion right down to sunglasses.
The 10 best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals in fashion
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on sneakers + shoes
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals in The Drop
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on sports gear
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals in accessories
Find more Prime Day-approved deals in sunglasses
Find more approved Prime Day deals
The best Amazon Prime Day 2002 in luggage.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals in the kitchen (appliances, cookware, serving dishes and more).
The best Amazon Prime Day 2002 in technology (TVs, headphones, dash cams and more).
Best Amazon Prime Day 2002 in Home (Bedding, Organizers, Decor & Furniture).
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2002 in Outdoor Living (Garden, Patio, Tools and More).
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2002 for Pets (and Their Owners).
The best Amazon Prime Day 2002 in toys and sports equipment.
The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 in beauty (skincare, tools, haircare and more).
Do I need to be an Amazon Prime member to buy Prime Day deals?
To access all offers, Amazon Prime Membership is a must. This is the only way to access and purchase discounted items. Keep in mind that it doesn’t have to be a long-term investment and there is a 30-day free trial on subscriptions.
You have two options:
Amazon Prime Membership: one month free trial and $9.99/month or $99/year thereafter.
Amazon Prime for Students (includes Prime video, music and games): Six-month free trial and $4.99/month or $49/year thereafter.
