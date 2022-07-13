July fashion news you need to know, from fashion collaborations to in-store events

As we ride into the heart of the summer season and temperatures continue to rise, so does the metaphorical heat of July fashion news. The month brings with it a number of brand collaborations, front lines and sustainable initiatives from beloved brands and retailers that fashion girls will love to know about.

Madewell, for example, is having a hectic month with two collaborative launches, one with swimwear brand Solid & Striped and the other with Sarah Nsikaks La Runion, which will launch before the third week of July. Other long-running labels focus on altruistic initiatives that involve a program to educate fashion people about industry-related waste (by Eileen Fisher) and a campaign to support the dying elephant population. disappearance (by Loewe). And those with a full social calendar through early fall might want to check out the Net-A-Porters edition of luxury dinner pieces, which includes exclusive fashion and homewares from Erdem, Sea and Anya Hindmarch, among others.

To keep up with all of Julys brand launches and fashion events around the world, scroll down. This story will be updated with more needed information until the end of the month.

Net-A-Porter Presents a Dinner Pieces Edition

Net to wear

This month, the e-tailer launched an edition of its latest home exclusives. Our customers’ home purchases reflect their fashion choices, Net-A-Porters director of buying and merchandising Lea Cranfield said in a press release. Dinner pieces, from flowing garden-inspired dresses to gold barware, bridge the gap between fashion and home.

See the full selection, which includes exclusive pieces from designers like Erdem and Anya Hindmarch, here and here.

Solid & Striped x Madewell Launch swimwear

Solid and striped x Madewell

Denim lovers will be delighted to hear about this collaboration, a denim-inspired swimwear line from Solid & Striped and Madewell. The swimwear brand has collaborated with denim experts Madewells to create an inspired collection, available from July 7. The three-piece collection brings the texture and colors of classic denim to life in a water-friendly fabric.

Buy it on madewell.com.

Loewe wants to protect African elephants

Loewe has collaborated with the wildlife campaign called node on my planet and the Kenyan non-profit association Samburu Trust to create a limited-edition bag and donate 100% of profits to an elephant crisis fund. The elephant-shaped basket bag is made from woven raffia and features large, colorful eyes that are hand-beaded by artisans from the Samburu tribe. (Beadwork has been passed down from generation to generation and creates the vibrantly patterned necklaces, headpieces and jewelry for which the Samburu culture is renowned.)

The bag will be available from July 7 on loewe.com and bergdorfgoodman.com.

Prince x Sporty & Rich presents a new capsule collection

Prince x Sporty & Rich

Sporty & Rich lifestyle brand and racquet sports brand Prince announced the next iteration of its co-branded capsule collection after a first sold-out release in 2021. The line, which includes women’s apparel and accessories, celebrates the brands’ shared passion for athletic ready-to-wear as well than physical well-being, and it includes items such as crewnecks, hoodies, t-shirts, polo shirts and sweatpants.

Prince x Sporty & Rich will be available on sportyandrich.com from July 11.

The Eileen Fisher Foundation on Fashion Waste Education

Eileen Fisher

The Eileen Fisher Foundation (EFF) announces the launch of HEY FASHION!, a digital platform curated by Pentatonic that hones the complex topic of textile waste into actions of change. It provides key industry insights and rigorous research that exposes textile waste issues and contributes to a carbon-neutral future. As an apparel company executive, I feel the urgency to address the challenges the industry is facing around textile waste, overconsumption and circular design, Eileen Fisher said in a press release. By inviting Pentatonic to research the current state of circularity, my intent is to facilitate meaningful collective action that moves the industry forward.

Madewell x Reunion is back

Madewell x Reunion

Madewell began its partnership with La Runion in 2021 with a two-piece capsule of The Tank Dress and The Wrap Dress that was so successful it sold out in less than 30 minutes. Now the two brands are coming together again for a limited-edition collection of six upcycled styles (each uses leftover Madewell fabric). It includes midi dress, patchwork shirt, peasant shirt, paper pants, bucket hat and tote.

Shop the collection here the 15th of July.

Favorite Daughter & Larroud will launch a collaborative shoe

Favorite daughter x Larroud

Sara and Erin Foster (daughters of Canadian musician, David Foster) hatched a plan to collaborate on a new shoe with former Barneys New York VP of Fashion, Marina Larroud, as The Favorite Daughter x Larroud for their respective labels. The shoe is a 45mm sandal style with ankle ties that comes in three colors: blue, ivory and electric blue.

find it on shopfavoritedaughter.com, larroud.comand at the Favorite Daughters Beverly Hills store starting July 21.

LoveShackFancy launches a lingerie collection

LoveShackFantasy

LoveShackFancy is expanding into the underwear realm with an underwear collection slated to launch July 14th. Panties, bralettes, thongs and crop tops, to name a few silhouettes, are inspired by all things feminine, floral and romantic. They’re also adorned with vintage-inspired LoveShackFancys floral prints in hues of pastel pinks and classic blues.

Shop the collection at any LoveShackFancy store or online at loveshackfancy.com.