Selena Gomez hugs fans in yellow dress and strappy heels as she leaves London hotel





Selena Gomez was a sight for the crowd after leaving his hotel in London on Tuesday. The yellow look was inspired by the ’60s as the sleeves of the dress were very reminiscent of that era, as was her pulled up ponytail with the rest of her dark hair floating over her shoulders. To be even more precise, she wore a square collar mini dress in yellow color. The dress had an underbust design that swirled down the front into the sides, connecting at the seam. As the long sleeves of her dress flared out, the ends of her dress also flared out, which looked very disco-adjacent. More footwear news Wherever Gomez went, this dress would be an essential pair for daytime wear. With such a basic neckline, there would be no need for a necklace. Instead, she paired the dress with medium-sized gold hoop earrings that added to the sophistication the dress already had. She contrasted the bright color with a mauve color for a manicure, which added another set of flavors to this light palette. Selena Gomez seen leaving her hotel in London. 12 July 2022 Pictured: Selena Gomez. Photo Credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA877214_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] – Credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA LTD/MEGA raw image The dress had its glorious moment through the crowd of fans, but the real contender to steal the show was Gomez’s shoe choice. Strappy sandals have always been a go-to for a flirty and fun mini dress, but these numbers had so many different layers to make this a one-of-a-kind shoe. For starters, the heels had a pointed toe design with an invisible design. The idea of ​​that alone was conceptually interesting and to make the heel look cooler, the straps crossed Gomez’s foot with rhinestone accents. Credit: Raw Image LTD/MEGA LTD/MEGA raw image Launch the gallery: Selena Gomez’s street style looks through the years The story continues The best of shoe news Register for FN Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitterand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

