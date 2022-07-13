20 Best High Neck Wedding Dresses of 2022





There’s something so effortlessly chic about a high neck wedding dress. This classic neckline is extremely versatile, ranging from a dramatic high neckline that reaches your chin to one that hits the middle of your neck, making it a great choice for a traditional church wedding or a sophisticated second look at the Meghan Markle. The modest nature of a high neckline provides great coverage, but can also be an elegant choice for a modern bride. A midi skirt or open back can balance out a bare back for a sultry silhouette that lets you show some skin. On the other hand, a more traditional high neck paired with a ballgown silhouette or long sleeves is perfect for a classic bride who wants a more conservative ensemble. And if you fall somewhere in between, there are plenty of options that blend the two styles. To help you find a high neck wedding dress that matches your style, here is a selection of 20 looks that you can wear for any bridal event, from the rehearsal dinner to the reception.

What to look for in a high neck wedding dress When shopping for a high neck wedding dress, the most important factor to consider is your bridal style. For a minimalist bride, opt for a silk or crepe maxi dress with little to no embellishments. If you want something a little less conventional, consider a look with a midi length, jumpsuit silhouette, open back or glamorous embellishments that will add a playful touch to your ensemble. You also need to think about the type of high neckline you want, which can range from extremely modest to alluring. A dramatic high neckline that covers your entire neckline will suit a traditional bridal style, while a halter neckline would be a great choice for a modern bride. If you’re interested in the high neckline silhouette but don’t necessarily want a traditional dress, opt for a sheer or lace fabric. Or, you can also choose a sleeveless dress which would be perfect for a chic reception look. FAQs Yes! While a high neckline can be considered a more modest silhouette, there are options that work well for brides with modern aesthetics. With dresses that incorporate cropped lengths, open backs or sheer fabrics, any bride can find a high neck wedding dress that suits her style.

You can modernize a high neck dress by incorporating a few contemporary details into your bridal look. Whether it’s choosing a mini dress, a sleeveless silhouette or a high slit, it will help balance out the modest neckline for a modern and timeless bridal look.

Since a high neckline puts a lot of emphasis on the neck, it’s usually best to forego a necklace. Instead, focus on a cute pair of earrings or a bracelet. Simple stud earrings are perfect for a minimalist bridal style, while dangling earrings or hoops will make more of an impact and highlight your neckline. If you’ve opted for a sleeveless dress, consider accessorizing with a few bracelets to add some sparkle. Why Trust Brides

Ariana Quihuiz is a freelance writer for Brides. She is currently a content manager for the wedding dress brand Bridal Lyra Vegacovering bridal fashion, bridal beauty, wedding trends, and more.

