How the Solidity devs on $500,000 went out of style





The Ethereum blockchain is no longer what it used to be. In November 2021, the value of one Ether (ETH), the token associated with Ethereum, was $4.8k. Today, one ETH is only worth $1.2k. Given that the value of Ether is an indicator of the blockchain’s popularity, it’s no surprise that the demand for people who can create smart contracts on the Ethereum platform has also plummeted. These people code in Solidity. Four months ago they were all the rage and getting job offers in the range from $300,000 to $500,000. Now they are much less celebrated. “There has unfortunately been a big drop in Solidity jobs,” says Rob Lycett, director of recruiting firm The M-Wek Company. “I expect Solidity developers to become familiar with other languages ​​in the foreseeable future.” Instead of Solidity, Lycett suggests developers focus on learning less crypto-focused programming languages ​​like Java, Go, or Python, where demand has held stronger. Dean Looney, founder of research firm Rupert Dean Associates, confirms that demand for Solidity expertise has sunk, but says demand for back-end crypto developers, especially in Node.js, is still very strong. The solidity was partly negated by its data structures, says Looney: “In Javascript it’s much simpler.” While some crypto companies (Coinbase, Gemini) have reduced their workforce, elsewhere the industry continues to hire. FTX and Binance, for example, have confessed their intention to continue adding heads. Jamie Newton, Ethereum blockchain developer and CEO of zk-SPARKa company working on ZK-Rollups (which pulls contracts from Ethereum and bundles them into a single transaction), says there’s a demand for Solidity developers: it’s just that they get paid less than before . “I haven’t noticed a drop in developer demand,” says Newton. “Many well-capitalized projects use this period to double down on construction and development.” Blockchain developers leaving college have seen some of the biggest pay cuts, Newton says. It doesn’t really matter, he adds: “As many were making upwards of $500,000 a year before the stock market crash, starting salaries are still attractive for most.” picture by Kanchanara on Unsplash Click here to create an eFinancialCareers profile. Make yourself visible to recruiters who are hiring for the best jobs in technology and finance. Have a confidential story, tip or comment you’d like to share? Contact: [email protected] first. WhatsApp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher) Be patient if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans may be asleep or away from their desks, so your comment may take a while to appear. Eventually, it will unless it’s offensive or defamatory (in which case it won’t.)

