Amazon Prime Day fashion deals were jumping ASAP

Prime Day is nearing the end of its first 24-hour period, and while there’s still plenty of time left in the sale, you never know what’s going to sell out. Naturally, we want to make sure you don’t miss any offers, especially in the clothing department!
It’s no surprise that fashion is one of the best-selling categories to watch after all, Amazon is loved for its affordable staples. Of all the styles up for grabs, the essentials we’ve listed below can quickly disappear. If you’re interested in any of these popular picks, start adding them to your cart as soon as possible!
These essential jeans
These jeans deserve a place in any fashionista’s wardrobe. They have a great fit and are available in just about every wash you could think of!
Get the Levis Women’s Wedgie Straight Jean (originally $80) on sale for $48 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.
This chic draped skirt
When you want to make a statement, this is the skirt to rock. It delivers both sultry and stylish vibes, plus it’s easy to slip on for more casual occasions and dressier affairs!
Get the SheIn Women’s Casual Maxi Skirt (originally $32) on sale for $18 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.
This casual romper
It’s the perfect romper to wear whether you’re lounging around the house, running quick errands, or taking a trip to the beach or pool! We all need comfortable, understated staples like this beauty in our closets.
Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Studio Terry Fleece Romper (originally $27) on sale for $17 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.
This ultra-comfortable maxi dress
We simply cannot express how comfortable this dress is. It’s effortlessly glamorous yet so casual, like wearing an oversized tank top!
Obtain The Drop Women’s Britt Maxi Tiered Tent Dress (originally $60) on sale for $42 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.
This versatile blazer
You can wear this blazer from the office to happy hour and beyond! It’s available in a handful of neutral shades so you can choose the one that best suits your wardrobe color palette.
Obtain The Drop Women’s Blake Long Blazer (originally $70) on sale for $49 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.
This incredibly flattering swimsuit
Every detail of this stylish one-piece is designed to make you feel like your most confident self! Plus, it’s available in a wide range of shades so you can find the perfect shade for you.
Get the CUPSHE Women’s One Piece Swimsuit (originally $30) on sale for $21 at Amazon! Please note that prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 12, 2022, but are subject to change.
