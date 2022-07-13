Fashion
The best clothing deals of Amazon Prime Day 2022
It’s no secret that a few stylish and versatile dresses on hand can really spruce up your summer, fall and travel wardrobes. They’re comfortable, airy, and easy to wear with just about anything because you don’t have to match them with multiple pieces. Need to add a few to your wardrobe this season? Now is a great time to shop until Wednesday night Amazon marked down thousands of items for its annual report Prime Day Sale.
All of elegant long dresses at whimsical mini dresses at beach blankets are a fraction of their original price right now, including options from brands like good sons, Nautical, Levi’s, and more. Prime Day deals even offer discounts on popular styles from designers such as Lacostewhich are over 30% off.
Overwhelmed by the number of offers to browse? Don’t worry, because we’ve picked out the top 30 bestselling items so you don’t have to. Whether you are looking for a fluid flowy dressa fitted midi dressor one simple t shirt styleour list is sure to impress, not to mention that none of our picks are ultra-pricey (which is good news if you’re hoping to buy multiple items for your next vacation).
The only catch is that these deals won’t last long, so don’t waste too much time debating which dresses to add to your cart. Don’t forget that you must also be a current Amazon Prime member to take advantage of the price reductions. If you are not already a member, you can register at 30 day free trial here. Ready to freshen up your outfit rotation? Keep scrolling for the best clothing deals during Amazon Prime Day.
Best Maxi Dress Deals
If you’re looking for the perfect long dress, look no further: Prime Day deals include discounts on many long summer dresses. Today you can snag this eye-catching style from Cherosa for 35% off, this option good sons which is reduced by 50%, and this classic maxi tank top from Amazon Essentials for only $20. If you’re looking for something a little more upscale, consider this bohemian polka dot dress from the romantic brand Prettygarden it’s currently under $40.
Best Midi Dress Deals
Midi dresses are all the rage these days, and you can get your hands on several this Prime Day thanks to deep markdowns. Save almost 40% on this belted dress from Lacoste right now and up to 32% off this v-neck option from prettygarden. Dresses of Drop are also up to 30% off right now, while this one-shoulder midi from Zcsia is less than $40. If that’s not for you, try this button up style from Amazon Essentials it’s as little as $19.
Best Mini Dress Deals
There’s something about mini dresses that makes them perfect for almost any situation, which is what makes the Prime Day sale on cropped styles so exciting. Shop top brands like Levi’s up to 40% off and Alouette & Ro up to 58% off, bringing the price of the flare dress to just $14. Prices are also reduced by 25% on this style from Dropthat you won’t want to pass up.
Best Camouflage Dress Deals
A stylish blanket is essential for a day at the beach, lake or pool, so take advantage of these blanket deals while you can. This one of carplsu is barely $13 today, while this one of Siaeamrg is nearly 40 percent off. You’ll also find prices up to 34% off on brands like bishuige, misfayand SimpleFun.
